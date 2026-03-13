Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE: TWEL) (OTCQB: TWELF) (FWB: Y920) ("Tokenwell" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Gurcharn Deol as director of the Company, effective March 11, 2026. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Deol for his contributions during his tenure and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

On Behalf of the Company

~Timothy Burgess~

Timothy J. Burgess

CEO and Director

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288363

Source: Tokenwell Platforms Inc.