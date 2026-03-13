Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dieser 37-Mio.-€-Goldentwickler sitzt auf einem möglichen $2-Milliarden-Projekt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MYHV | ISIN: NO0010379266 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ1
Tradegate
12.03.26 | 21:46
51,90 Euro
+4,53 % +2,25
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUENORD ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUENORD ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,5052,3012.03.
51,7052,1012.03.
PR Newswire
13.03.2026 01:06 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlueNord ASA: Disclosure of Shareholding

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA OR JAPAN.

OSLO, Norway, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP ("Kite Lake") and Dolomite Capital Advisors LLP (formerly known as Taconic Capital Advisors UK LLP) ("Dolomite", and together with Kite Lake, the "Sellers") have today sold a combined 2,123,387 shares in BlueNord ASA (the "Company"), representing 8.3% of the share capital in the Company, at a price of NOK 554 per share for a total transaction size of NOK 1,176 million (the "Transaction"). 287,298 shares were sold by Kite Lake and 1,836,089 shares were sold by Dolomite, representing 13.5% and 86.5% of the total Transaction, respectively.

Kite Lake has communicated that its remaining position represents a natural holding and that it has no current intention of soliciting any further structured sales processes.

Following completion of the Transaction, each of the Sellers will cross notifiable holdings thresholds set out in section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, as specified below:

  • Kite Lake's holding of shares and votes in the Company will decrease from 1,537,298 to 1,250,000, representing approximately 4.9% of the outstanding shares in the Company, and accordingly cross below the notifiable holdings threshold of 5%; and
  • Dolomite's holding of shares and votes in the Company will decrease from 1,836,089 to 0, and accordingly cross below the notifiable holdings threshold of 5%.

Clarksons Securities AS, SB1 Markets AS and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited & Stifel Europe AG (the "Managers") acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Transaction.

This disclosure is made pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is not for publication or distribution in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord-asa--disclosure-of-shareholding,c4320660

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-asa-disclosure-of-shareholding-302712976.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.