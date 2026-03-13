BlueNord ASA: Disclosure of Shareholding

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA OR JAPAN.

OSLO, Norway, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP ("Kite Lake") and Dolomite Capital Advisors LLP (formerly known as Taconic Capital Advisors UK LLP) ("Dolomite", and together with Kite Lake, the "Sellers") have today sold a combined 2,123,387 shares in BlueNord ASA (the "Company"), representing 8.3% of the share capital in the Company, at a price of NOK 554 per share for a total transaction size of NOK 1,176 million (the "Transaction"). 287,298 shares were sold by Kite Lake and 1,836,089 shares were sold by Dolomite, representing 13.5% and 86.5% of the total Transaction, respectively.

Kite Lake has communicated that its remaining position represents a natural holding and that it has no current intention of soliciting any further structured sales processes.

Following completion of the Transaction, each of the Sellers will cross notifiable holdings thresholds set out in section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, as specified below:

Kite Lake's holding of shares and votes in the Company will decrease from 1,537,298 to 1,250,000, representing approximately 4.9% of the outstanding shares in the Company, and accordingly cross below the notifiable holdings threshold of 5%; and

Dolomite's holding of shares and votes in the Company will decrease from 1,836,089 to 0, and accordingly cross below the notifiable holdings threshold of 5%.

Clarksons Securities AS, SB1 Markets AS and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited & Stifel Europe AG (the "Managers") acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Transaction.

This disclosure is made pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is not for publication or distribution in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord-asa--disclosure-of-shareholding,c4320660

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-asa-disclosure-of-shareholding-302712976.html