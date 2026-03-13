Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces that this press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") regarding CTI's acquisition of common shares of LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) ("LaFleur") (the "Common Shares") on June 5, 2025, and the reduction in ownership resulting from private placements conducted by LaFleur on September 10, 2025 and December 30, 2025.

CTI announces that on June 5, 2025, CTI acquired control and direction over 2,474,526 Common Shares in the capital of LaFleur. The 2,474,526 Common Shares were received by CTI from PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. in its capacity as monitor of Beacon Gold Mill Inc. (the "Transaction"). Pursuant to the Transaction, the Common Shares were acquired at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for aggregate consideration of $371,178.90. Prior to the Transaction, CTI had control and direction over 17,363,711 Common Shares, representing approximately 27.34% of issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following completion of the Transaction, CTI has control and direction over 19,838,237 Common Shares, representing approximately 31.24% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. As a result of the Transaction, CTI acquired 2,474,526 Common Shares, representing 3.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted and partially diluted basis, as there are no warrants, options, or other convertible securities of LaFleur currently outstanding.

As a result of the private placement completed by LaFleur on September 10, 2025, CTI's ownership share of LaFleur was reduced from 31.76% to 29.03% of the issued and outstanding shares of LaFleur on a non-diluted and partially diluted basis, as there are no warrants, options, or other convertible securities of LaFleur currently outstanding.

As a result of the private placement and flow-through offering completed by LaFleur on December 30, 2025, CTI's ownership share of LaFleur was reduced from 28.39% to 24.18% of the issued and outstanding shares of LaFleur on a non-diluted and partially diluted basis, as there are no warrants, options, or other convertible securities of LaFleur currently outstanding.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. CTI may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease their ownership of LaFleur's securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. CTI has filed a corresponding Early Warning Report on its SEDAR+ profile which can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca.

