Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LTC) ("Lotus Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the January Operational Update to Shareholders has been posted to the Company's website and can be accessed via the following link:

January Operational Update - March 2026

Additionally, the Company announces that pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan, the Lotus Creek Board of Directors has approved the grant of 137,700 stock options to certain Directors and Officers. The stock options expire 30 business days following the date of vesting and are exercisable at a price of $3.02 per common share. The stock options vest on March 9, 2029.

