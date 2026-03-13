Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.03.2026 05:00 Uhr
SHANGHAI MOYANG BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD: Aphranel Named to Forbes China Beauty 100 List

SHANGHAI, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphranel, a China-origin regenerative medical aesthetics brand under the company SHANGHAI MOYANG BIOTECHNOLOGY, has been named to the Third Forbes China Beauty 100 list, published by Forbes China, which recognizes brands in China's beauty and medical aesthetics sector for their innovation and growth potential.

The recognition reflects Aphranel's continued investment in product development, brand building, and industry standards.

The list highlights brands demonstrating market performance, innovation, industry influence, and long-term development potential across China's beauty industry.

Commitment to Long-Term Product Development and Medical Integrity

As a medical aesthetics brand focused on CaHA (calcium hydroxyapatite) regenerative materials, Aphranel has maintained a long-term product development approach centered on scientific research and clinical validation. The company continues to invest in material structure optimization, clinical research, and long-term safety data.

The Aphranel CaHA facial injectable filler features a structural system composed of 30% CaHA microspheres and 70% CMC gel carrier, providing immediate structural support while stimulating collagen regeneration over time. The product incorporates the ACD-MT patented microsphere technology and PCD-ETT patented CMC gel technology.

With microspheres sized approximately 30-35 µm and a raspberry-shaped surface with a through-hole structure, the material supports cell adhesion and tissue integration.

With a G' value of approximately 5,500 Pa, the filler is designed to provide stable structural support during injection. As the material gradually degrades, trace calcium ions released during the process participate in tissue metabolism, contributing to gradual and natural-looking results over time.

"Aphranel Poetics of Time": A Brand Philosophy for Medical Aesthetics

Beyond product development, Aphranel has introduced its "Aphranel Poetics of Time" brand philosophy. The concept reflects the company's view that aesthetic treatments should align with natural biological processes, enabling gradual and sustainable outcomes rather than immediate transformation.

In line with this philosophy, the company continues to invest in physician education initiatives, including academic exchange programs incorporating anatomical research, as well as imaging-based clinical support designed to assist physicians with injection-layer assessment and long-term outcome evaluation.

Industry observers note that as China's medical aesthetics sector becomes increasingly regulated and professionally standardized, brands emphasizing compliance, long-term clinical data accumulation, and professional education are gaining broader industry recognition.

Building on this recognition, Aphranel plans to expand investment in materials research, clinical collaboration, and physician education, while continuing to strengthen the connection between scientific innovation and clinical practice to support physician and patient confidence.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aphranel-named-to-forbes-china-beauty-100-list-302713118.html

