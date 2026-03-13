Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - KaJ Labs has unveiled the Lithic Developer Stack, a comprehensive development framework designed to support the creation of AI-native smart contracts across a range of decentralized and enterprise environments. The stack introduces infrastructure and tooling intended to accelerate the deployment of intelligent blockchain applications, including enterprise automation systems, gaming AI agents, robotics control frameworks, and decentralized AI-powered tools.





Lithic is designed to enable developers to integrate artificial intelligence directly into smart contract logic while maintaining deterministic execution and verifiable governance. By combining blockchain infrastructure with structured AI primitives, the Lithic Developer Stack provides a framework where developers can design decentralized systems that incorporate intelligent computation without relying on loosely defined off-chain integrations.

The release includes several core components intended to support development, testing, and secure deployment. Among these are the Lithosphere Secure Contracts Library (LSCL), which provides audited modules for building AI-enabled smart contracts, and AI mock providers for continuous integration environments, allowing developers to simulate AI services during development and testing. The stack also introduces a Devnet testing framework that enables teams to validate contract behavior and AI interaction workflows within controlled development environments.

Integration with Built.at, a visual development platform, also allows developers to experiment with Lithic-based smart contract structures through a graphical interface. This capability supports faster prototyping and helps developers explore how AI-driven logic can be embedded within decentralized applications.

"AI-enabled applications require infrastructure that treats intelligent computation as part of the execution environment," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "The Lithic Developer Stack provides the tools developers need to build AI-native systems that remain verifiable, economically governed, and secure."

The release reflects a broader effort by KaJ Labs to support the development of decentralized systems capable of coordinating intelligent computation within blockchain infrastructure. By providing structured development tools alongside the Lithic language, the organization aims to help developers build applications that integrate AI services into programmable digital systems while maintaining transparency and predictable execution.

As decentralized ecosystems evolve toward more automated and intelligent environments, developer infrastructure designed specifically for AI-enabled applications is expected to play an increasingly important role. The Lithic Developer Stack is intended to support that transition by providing developers with a framework for building secure and scalable AI-native decentralized applications.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focused on advancing artificial intelligence and blockchain infrastructure. The organization develops technologies designed to support AI-native decentralized systems and interoperable digital ecosystems.

