Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dieser 37-Mio.-€-Goldentwickler sitzt auf einem möglichen $2-Milliarden-Projekt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A117ME | ISIN: US01609W1027 | Ticker-Symbol: AHLA
Xetra
12.03.26 | 17:35
116,40 Euro
-0,68 % -0,80
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
118,20118,8007:27
118,20118,6007:16
PR Newswire
13.03.2026 06:36 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Damai Entertainment: Alibaba's MAISEAT Secures Primary Ticketing Role for GAI EVOLUTION 2026 World Tour in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAISEAT, the global events ticketing platform of Damai Entertainment (HKEX: 1060), an Alibaba Group subsidiary, has secured its first primary ticketing role, becoming the official primary ticketing partner for Chinese rapper GAI's upcoming concert in Malaysia.

The GAI EVOLUTION 2026 World Tour in Malaysia is scheduled for May 10 at the Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting, in Kuala Lumpur.

Under the partnership, MAISEAT will manage ticket distribution and sales channels for the show, and will also serve as a co-organizer for the Malaysia stop of the tour. Users can purchase tickets on the MAISEAT website or app, among other platforms.

The concert, GAI EVOLUTION 2026 World Tour - Malaysia, is scheduled for May 10 at the Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting, in Kuala Lumpur. Exclusive presales on MAISEAT began on March 10, with official ticket sales starting on March 13. All presale tickets have sold out.

As the primary ticketing partner, MAISEAT will use Damai Entertainment's technology infrastructure and service capabilities to ensure a seamless and secure ticket-purchasing experience.

"Securing the primary ticketing role for GAI's Malaysia show marks an important milestone for MAISEAT and strongly validates our capabilities in international live event ticketing," said Walter Zheng, Head of MAISEAT. "From ticket distribution to customer service, we have implemented a localized end-to-end model that meets the standards of international markets. We plan to bring this model to more markets, helping Chinese artists connect with fans worldwide, and build MAISEAT into a trusted platform for international event organizers and cross-border audiences."

The MAISEAT platform supports multiple languages, including Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean. It is fully integrated with Alipay's global payment network and offers multiple payment methods and multi-currency settlement options. A dedicated MAISEAT mobile app was also launched in December last year.

GAI, whose real name is Zhou Yan, is one of China's best-known rappers, singers, and songwriters. His 2026 world tour opened in Singapore on March 7, with subsequent stops scheduled for Las Vegas and Sydney.

About Damai Entertainment
Damai Entertainment is a technology-driven company delivering immersive, real-world entertainment experiences. Its diverse ecosystem spans film production, live events, IP commercialization, TV series, artist management, and ticketing platforms. Anchored in its dual strategic pillars of entertainment and AI, Damai is committed to creating unparalleled live, interactive, and immersive experiences for audiences around the world.

Media Contacts
maiseat.press@member.alibaba.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2933220/The_GAI_EVOLUTION_2026_World_Tour_in_Malaysia_is_scheduled_for_May_10_at_the_Arena_of_Stars__Resorts.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alibabas-maiseat-secures-primary-ticketing-role-for-gai-evolution-2026-world-tour-in-malaysia-302713162.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.