Cabka N.V.: German State Minister for Economic Affairs Visits Cabka Recycling Company in Weira

Amsterdam, 13 March 2026. Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries "Cabka", or the "Company"), specialized in transforming hard to recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam, announced that State Minister for Economic Affairs, Agriculture and Rural Areas, Colette Boos-John, and the District Administrator of Saale-Orla, Christian Herrgott, visited its Cabka GmbH site in Weira, Thuringia yesterday to learn more about the role of the circular economy in sustainable industrial development.

During a tour of the production facilities, the delegation gained insights into how hard-to-recycle plastic waste is processed into high-quality recyclates and durable products for the logistics and construction sectors.

"Companies like Cabka demonstrate how industrial value creation and resource conservation can go hand in hand," said State Minister for Economic Affairs Boos-John.

In the subsequent discussion, key challenges facing the industry were addressed, including:

The energy supply and energy costs of the plant

Attracting skilled workers to the region

Thomas Wisser, Managing Director of the plant, emphasized:

"Cabka demonstrates that industrial production, climate protection, and regional value creation can go hand in hand. For companies like ours to continue investing and growing in the region, competitive energy prices, sufficient skilled workers, and predictable political framework conditions are essential."

The company employs ca. 300 people at its Weira site and is one of the leading providers of recycled plastics solutions for transport packaging and construction applications.

For more information, please contact:

investor-affairs@cabka.com

https://investors.cabka.com/

Commercial contact:

info@cabka.com

www.cabka.com

About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), like pallets- and large container solutions enhancing logistics chain sustainability. ECO product are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach closing the loop from waste, to recycling, to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity of making maximum use bringing recycled plastics back in the production loop at attractive returns. Cabka is fully equipped to exploit the full value chain from waste to end-products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

