DON'T NOD's new IP Aphelion set to release on April 28th

Paris, 13 March 2026 - DON'T NOD, an independent video game publisher and studio, is excited to announce that their upcoming sci-fi action-adventure, Aphelion, will be released on April 28th, 2026, on PC (Steam), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. This new IP, developed in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), will be an Xbox Play Anywhere title, and available day one on Game Pass.

A new "Persephone" trailer was revealed during the Future Games Show.

Watch the new trailer here!

The "Persephone" trailer showcases the beauty of Persephone in a striking juxtaposition as Thomas (voiced by Eric Geynes) delivers a voiceover full of promise and hope, while the footage gradually shifts in tone to introduce a growing sense of unease and foreboding.

" With this original action-adventure game, we set out to push our creative standards further within one of the most popular genres. We're very excited to soon share this new experience, which truly reflects DON'T NOD's DNA", says DON'T NOD Chairman and CEO Oskar Guilbert

Aphelion is a sci-fi action-adventure game at the edge of our solar system. In the shoes of ESA astronauts Ariane and Thomas, players will explore and survey the uncharted planet Persephone, and solve the mystery of the crash, all while trying to survive in the terrifying presence of a hostile and unknown lifeform.

A Game Made in Collaboration with the European Space Agency

Aphelion is developed in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), grounding its depiction of space exploration in real scientific knowledge and humanistic values. Ariane and Thomas are both ESA astronauts, part of the fictional Hope 01 mission. This collaboration weaves authentic elements of space science into the emotional core of the game.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer with studios in Paris and Montréal creating original narrative games in the adventure (Life is StrangeTM, Tell Me WhyTM, Twin MirrorTM), RPG (VampyrTM, Banishers: Ghosts of New EdenTM), and action (Remember MeTM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters and has worked with industry leading publishers: Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house such as Harmony: The Fall of ReverieTM, JusantTM and Lost Records: Bloom & RageTM as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

About European Space Agency

The European Space Agency (ESA) provides Europe's gateway to space.?

ESA is an intergovernmental organisation, created in 1975, with the mission to shape the development of Europe's space capability and ensure that investment in space delivers benefits to the citizens of Europe and the world.?

ESA has 23 Member States: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia are Associate Members.?

ESA has established formal cooperation with four Member States of the EU. Canada takes part in some ESA programmes under a Cooperation Agreement.?

By coordinating the financial and intellectual resources of its members, ESA can undertake programmes and activities far beyond the scope of any single European country. It is working in particular with the EU on implementing the Galileo and Copernicus programmes as well as with Eumetsat for the development of meteorological missions.

Learn more about ESA at www.esa.int

