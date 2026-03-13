Anzeige
13.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
Nijigen no Mori Inc.: TV Anime "Attack on Titan" x Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event from March 14 to December 13, 2026

AWAJI, Japan, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nijigen no Mori Inc., headquartered in Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, will host a limited-time collaboration event based on the TV anime "Attack on Titan" at the Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park anime theme park "Nijigen no Mori." The event will run from Saturday, March 14, to Sunday, December 13, 2026.

Official Key Visual:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vKer7tDqKP5zg3_b0nx0cBxOoV9l3549/view?usp=sharing

The collaboration features two main programs: a nighttime attraction titled "Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK - Beyond the Walls -" and daytime activities including "Attack on Titan Stamp-Collecting Rally in Nijigen no Mori." In addition, original collaboration merchandise featuring newly illustrated characters such as Eren, Mikasa, Levi and Erwin as well as character-themed food and drinks, will also be available during the event.

In the night event, visitors walk approximately 1.2 kilometers through a forest trail after dark, where projection mapping, lighting and immersive sound effects recreate dramatic scenes from the anime. Participants take on the role of new recruits of the Survey Corps, joining characters such as Eren Yeager and Survey Corps members on a mission to reclaim freedom from the Titans. At the end of the experience, participants will receive an original Nijigen no Mori--exclusive card as a reward.

During the daytime program, guests can participate in the "Attack on Titan Stamp-Collecting Rally in Nijigen no Mori." Participants explore the park while collecting stamps of characters illustrated in original artwork using a special stamp booklet. Guests who complete the rally will receive an original novelty postcard.

In addition, a second-phase event titled "Attack on Titan Mystery Quest--Nijigen no Mori Edition / At Home" is also planned. In this puzzle-solving adventure, participants become subordinates of Hange Zoe, a passionate Titan researcher, and work together to solve a series of mysteries. The starting date for this program will be announced later.

Through these immersive experiences held both day and night, visitors can step directly into the world of Attack on Titan and enjoy a unique adventure in the natural setting of Nijigen no Mori.

Event period: March 14 (Sat.) - December 13 (Sun.), 2026
Location: Nijigen no Mori, Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park, Awaji City, Hyogo Pref., Japan
(C) HK/AOTF

Official website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tv-anime-attack-on-titan-x-nijigen-no-mori-collaboration-event-from-march-14-to-december-13-2026-302713105.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
