Dow Jones News
13.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MHM Corporate: Announces Short-Term Bond Issue 13.03.26

DJ MHM Corporate: Announces Short-Term Bond Issue 13.03.26 

MHM Corporate 
MHM Corporate: Announces Short-Term Bond Issue 13.03.26 
13-March-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MHM Announces Short-Term Bond Issue to Support Strategic Refinancing Roadmap 
 
Paris, France - March 13 2026, 8:00 - MHM CORPORATE (« MHM ») today announces the issuance of a short-term bond aimed 
at optimizing its short-term cash flow position. This financing serves as a bridge in anticipation of the Company's 
broader, long-term refinancing strategy currently in development. 
 
Transaction Highlights 
 
The bond has been fully subscribed by Mr. D.M. van den Ouden, President of the Board of MHM. This subscription 
underlines the Board's continued confidence in the Company's strategic direction and its commitment to ensuring a 
robust financial foundation during this transition period. 
 
Key terms of the bond include: 
 
 -- Net Proceeds: The Company has received a total of EUR196,000. 
 -- Subscription Price: The bond was issued at 98% of the nominal value. 
 -- Interest Rate: A coupon of 8% per annum. 
 -- Maturity: The bond is set to mature at the end of August 2026. 
Strategic Rationale 
 
The proceeds from this issuance provide MHM with additional liquidity to manage short-term operational cash flow 
requirements. This proactive measure ensures the Company maintains financial flexibility while the Board and management 
finalize a comprehensive refinancing plan designed to support MHM's long-term growth and stability. 
 
"This short-term financing provides us with the necessary runway to execute our broader financial restructuring," said 
[Name of Spokesperson/CEO]. "The participation of our Board President demonstrates a strong alignment of interests and 
a shared belief in the value MHM continues to build for its stakeholders." 

* * * 

About MHM Corporate 
MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C 
ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP 
MYHOTELMATCH is eligible for the PEA-PME. 
 
For more information, please visit myhotelmatch.com (Investor Relations section). 
 
MHM Corporate Contacts 
contact@MHM-corporate.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: MHM - Announces Short-Term Bond Issue 13.03.26 
=------------------------------------------------------------ 
Language:    English 
Company:     MHM Corporate 
         27, avenue de l'Opéra 
         75001 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@mhm-corporate.com 
Internet:    https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ 
ISIN:      FR001400IE67 
Euronext Ticker: MHM 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2290788 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2290788 13-March-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2290788&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
