Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - Elev8 Energy, founded in 2024, today announced two operational updates tied to its residential growth strategy: a 2025 revenue milestone and an expansion of its Chicago operations into roofing in early 2026. The company operates a performance based career development model for young professionals and college students supporting residential solar sales, roofing sales, and project management.

Elev8 Energy Announces 2025 Revenue Milestone and Chicago Roofing Expansion

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/288088_d6b71456c499f9bc_002full.jpg

According to company records, Elev8 representatives generated more than $30.3 million in project revenue during 2025. Elev8 said the results are supported by verified payroll and commission records. The company also reported average summer earnings of $32,000 for first year representatives, based on internal payroll and commission documentation.

2025 Performance Metrics and Workforce Composition

Elev8 stated that a large portion of its seasonal workforce is made up of college students participating in summer internships. The company positions these internships as structured field roles with training, coaching, and compensation tied to measurable results.

Elev8 leadership attributes the 2025 performance to a program that emphasizes skill development, mentorship, and financial literacy. The company said its training includes hands-on coaching and ongoing feedback designed to build practical sales, communication, and leadership skills used in residential markets.

"Being a person who always feels obligated for growth, Elev8 has provided the structure to support that. I've been blessed to find a community that cares and continues to put me in positions to chase my own definition of success," said Danny Doherty, Regional Manager and 2025 Golden Door Winner.

Expansion into Roofing in Chicago

As part of its early 2026 plans, Elev8 confirmed it has expanded the Chicago branch into roofing to support additional residential project demand and broaden role opportunities for sales professionals and project managers. The company said the expansion is intended to complement its existing solar operations and provide a wider range of field and operational pathways.

Elev8 noted that its leadership team has more than 40 years of combined industry experience and designed its internal development approach to emphasize compensation transparency, mentorship, and accountability. The company said it will continue to prioritize sustainable scaling as it adds capacity in roofing and evaluates new markets for solar operations.

Program Outcomes and 2026 Outlook

Elev8 stated that its advancement model is based on results, with performance tied to responsibility and earnings potential.

"In just my first year, Elev8 has taught me real world sales, communication, and leadership skills that most people don't gain while still in school. More than a sales organization, Elev8 is a driven group of people who push you to grow and prepare you for any path after college," said Bryce Kramer, First Year Representative and student at the University of Iowa.

Looking ahead, Elev8 said it will continue building operational capacity in Chicago roofing while maintaining momentum in solar sales and project management. The company also said it plans to evaluate additional markets while keeping training quality and field support consistent across teams.

About Elev8 Energy

Founded in 2024, Elev8 Energy is a residential growth organization that supports solar sales, roofing sales, and project management through a performance based career development model. The company focuses on training, coaching, and compensation transparency to help young professionals build practical skills and measurable field outcomes. Elev8 Energy operates from the United States.

