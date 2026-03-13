US solar generation rose nearly 25% in 2025 to 385 TWh, but rising electricity demand meant fossil generation and overall emissions also increased. USA In 2025, solar accounted for just over 8.5% of all US electricity generated. In absolute terms, solar generated 385 TWh of electricity. These values represent increases of nearly 25% last year, and just over 28% in 2024. If solar growth had continued at the 2024 record rate of 50 GW, solar may have constituted 10% of US electric generation in 2026. However, a slowdown in 2025 capacity deployed, combined with continued electricity demand growth, ...

