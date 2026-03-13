Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Lithium-Runner? EMP startet entscheidende Engineering-Phase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.03.2026 09:10 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Questex LLC: Questex's StreamTV Europe Unveils Immersive Experiences, High-Impact Networking, and Industry Activations for Inaugural Event in Lisbon

From curated networking events and live podcasts to sponsor activations and hosted buyer meetings, the inaugural event brings together 1,000+ leaders shaping the future of streaming

LISBON, Portugal, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's StreamTV Europe today announces a dynamic lineup of experiences, networking events, and industry activations designed to maximize connections and collaboration when the inaugural event takes place April 13-15, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Bringing together 1,000+ executives from across the European streaming ecosystem, the event goes beyond traditional conference programming - creating an environment where platforms, broadcasters, FAST operators, advertisers, and technology innovators connect through shared experiences and meaningful conversations.

"Streaming innovation is happening across every corner of Europe, and the most important conversations often happen outside the formal sessions," said Alejandro Piñero, Show Director for StreamTV Europe. "We've designed StreamTV Europe as a true industry experience - with curated networking, cultural moments, and sponsor activations that help bring the community together and spark real collaboration."

Official Welcome from Lisbon

The event will open with official remarks from the Mayor of Lisbon, highlighting the city's role as one of Europe's fastest-growing innovation hubs and a global crossroads for technology, culture, and creative industries.

Experiences Designed for the Streaming Community

StreamTV Europe blends industry insights with curated networking and cultural moments that help foster the relationships driving the next phase of streaming.

April 13: Secret Garden Soirée - Official After-Hours Party sponsored by Bedrock Streaming

Set inside Lisbon's breathtaking botanical garden, the Secret Garden Soirée offers a relaxed evening of cocktails, Portuguese cuisine, and music beneath the canopy - creating an intimate setting where streaming leaders connect and new partnerships begin.

April 14: A Night in Portugal - Market Floor Reception sponsored by Wurl

On the second evening, the Market Floor transforms with Portuguese wines, specialty cocktails, regional cuisine, and music inspired by Lisbon's vibrant culture.

April 14: Freely Cocktail Networking Break

A pop-up cocktail bar where attendees can grab a drink, continue conversations from the stage, and meet fellow streaming leaders.

Industry Conversations Beyond the Stage

The event will also feature live recordings including The Media Odyssey podcast hosted by Evan Shapiro and a special Portugal Film Commission podcast exploring the intersection of global streaming platforms and local production ecosystems.

Sponsor Activations and Community Gathering Spaces

Sponsors will host activations throughout the event designed to create welcoming gathering spaces for informal networking.

April 14: Samsung Barista Coffee Experience

A barista-style coffee experience where attendees can start the day connecting with industry peers.

April 13 + 14: CNA Global Tea Cart (Stand 104)

Featuring a curated selection of teas from around the world for attendees to recharge and network on the Market Floor.

StreamTV Connect: Curated Executive Meetings

At the heart of the event's networking strategy is StreamTV Connect, the hosted buyer program facilitating pre-scheduled meetings between senior decision-makers and solution providers across streaming platforms, broadcasters, FAST operators, content companies, and advertising technology providers.

In addition, VIP sponsor events and invitation-only executive gatherings will take place throughout the week in Lisbon.

StreamTV Europe Mobile App

Attendees can also maximize their experience through the StreamTV Europe mobile app, which features AI-powered matchmaking, meeting scheduling, exhibitor navigation, and personalized agendas.

A New Gathering Place for the European Streaming Industry

StreamTV Europe expands the globally recognized StreamTV Show brand to create a dedicated gathering for Europe's rapidly evolving streaming market.

"Lisbon sets the tone. The experiences deepen the relationships. And the conversations drive the business," Piñero added. "This is more than a market - it's where the European streaming ecosystem comes together to build the future of the industry."

Where Streaming's Next Chapter Takes Shape
Built for executives across content, technology, and advertising, StreamTV Europe takes place April 13-15 in Lisbon, Portugal, and is where the industry comes to align, connect, and move forward together.

From global platforms to regional powerhouses - and from monetization to product strategy - StreamTV Europe delivers the conversations and connections that matter most.

Advance savings rates expire March 20; Register to attend StreamTV Europe here.

For media registration click here.

Interested in sponsoring? Contact sgruntorad@questex.com.

Stay in the loop! Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

About StreamTV Europe
StreamTV Europe isn't just another industry event-it's the launchpad for innovation across the European streaming landscape. With dynamic content, curated networking, and executive-level insights, it's where strategies are set, ideas take flight, and the future of streaming in Europe and beyond is defined.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV Europe is the sister event to the flagship StreamTV Show in Denver, Colorado-widely recognized as the largest annual gathering for the U.S. streaming industry.

Together, these events form a global platform for streaming leaders to connect, collaborate, and shape what's next.

For more information, visit https://europe.streamtvshow.com. StreamTV Europe is supported by StreamTV Insider, the industry's go-to source for daily news and analysis.

Visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com to stay connected.

StreamTV Europe runs April 13-15, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal. StreamTV Show runs June 16-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

About Questex
Questex fuels exceptional business connections-where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Charlene Soucy
StreamTV Europe
csoucy@questex.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.