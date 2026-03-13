Europe Indoor Farming Market Set for Strong Growth, Projected to Hit USD 16.9 Billion by 2032 Amid Rising Demand for Sustainable Agriculture, Reports MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research published by MarkNtel Advisors, the Indoor Farming Market in Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.63% during 2026-2032. The market growth is primarily supported by the rising adoption of controlled environment agriculture technologies, increasing demand for sustainable food production systems, and growing investments in advanced greenhouse infrastructure, hydroponic cultivation systems, and smart farming technologies across the region.

Across Europe, the Netherlands dominated the indoor farming market, accounting for nearly 25.8% of the regional market share during the forecast period. The country's leadership is largely supported by its globally recognized greenhouse technology ecosystem, strong agri-tech innovation, and the presence of advanced horticulture infrastructure that enables efficient large-scale controlled environment farming.

Europe Indoor Farming Market Key Takeaways

The Europe Indoor Farming Market was valued at around USD 10.82 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 11.5 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 16.9 billion by 2032, reflecting steady market expansion supported by increasing demand for sustainable agriculture, resource-efficient food production, and year-round crop cultivation capabilities.

By facility type, greenhouses accounted for approximately 70% of the market share in 2026, supported by their cost efficiency, scalability, and widespread adoption across European agricultural regions. Greenhouse farming continues to play a central role in enabling controlled cultivation of high-value crops while optimizing energy, water, and space utilization.

By growing system, hydroponics captured nearly 60% of the market share in 2026, as growers increasingly adopt soil-free cultivation methods to enhance crop yield, reduce water consumption, and improve overall production efficiency within indoor farming environments.

The presence of leading indoor farming technology providers and agri-tech innovators continues to strengthen the competitive landscape through investments in advanced climate control systems, smart lighting technologies, automation platforms, and precision farming solutions.

Key Growth Factors Driving the Europe Indoor Farming Market Outlook

Rising Demand for Sustainable and Resource-Efficient Food Production

The increasing emphasis on sustainable agriculture across Europe is significantly supporting the expansion of indoor farming systems. As climate change, land scarcity, and water limitations continue to challenge conventional farming practices, indoor farming has emerged as a viable solution by enabling controlled growing environments that optimize resource utilization and improve crop productivity.

Through advanced cultivation systems, indoor farms allow growers to precisely regulate critical environmental factors such as temperature, humidity, lighting, and nutrient delivery. These capabilities enable higher crop yields while substantially reducing water consumption and minimizing pesticide usage compared to traditional farming methods. Consequently, commercial growers and food producers across Europe are increasingly investing in indoor farming technologies to ensure consistent food production and strengthen supply chain resilience.

Growing Adoption of Controlled Environment Agriculture Technologies

In addition to sustainability concerns, the rapid advancement of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) technologies is further accelerating the adoption of indoor farming across Europe. Modern indoor farming facilities increasingly incorporate advanced solutions such as LED lighting systems, automated irrigation technologies, climate control platforms, and real-time environmental monitoring tools to improve operational efficiency and crop quality.

These integrated technologies enable growers to maintain optimal growing conditions throughout the year, allowing continuous crop production regardless of seasonal fluctuations or adverse climatic conditions. Furthermore, the integration of sensors, data analytics, and automation tools helps optimize plant growth cycles, improve resource efficiency, and reduce operational costs. As a result, controlled environment agriculture technologies are becoming increasingly attractive for commercial growers, research institutions, and urban agricultural operators throughout the region.

Expanding Urban Agriculture and Localized Food Production

Rapid urbanization across major European cities is also encouraging the development of indoor farms designed to produce fresh food closer to consumers. Urban farming models such as vertical farms, container farms, and metropolitan greenhouse systems are increasingly being deployed within densely populated areas to shorten food supply chains and reduce transportation-related emissions.

These urban indoor farming initiatives enable the efficient production of high-value crops such as leafy greens, herbs, microgreens, and fresh vegetables while ensuring consistent quality and year-round availability. As consumer demand for locally grown, fresh, and sustainably produced food continues to increase, indoor farming is becoming an important component of Europe's evolving urban food production ecosystem.

Major Cost Barriers Impacting the Expansion of Indoor Farming in Europe

High Capital Investment and Energy Requirements

Despite the strong growth prospects of the indoor farming sector, the high initial investment required to establish indoor farming facilities remains a notable challenge for market expansion. Setting up indoor farms typically involves significant capital expenditure for infrastructure components such as climate-controlled greenhouses, advanced LED lighting systems, automated irrigation networks, and environmental monitoring technologies.

In addition, indoor farming operations often require considerable energy consumption, particularly in facilities that rely heavily on artificial lighting and climate control systems to maintain optimal growing conditions. Although technological advancements are gradually improving energy efficiency, operational costs continue to be an important factor influencing investment decisions among growers.

Therefore, addressing these cost-related challenges through continued technological innovation, the integration of renewable energy sources, and supportive government policies will be crucial for sustaining the long-term growth of the Europe indoor farming market.

Market Analysis by Facility Type, Growing System & Region

By facility type, greenhouses dominated the Europe Indoor Farming Market, accounting for nearly 70% of the total market share in 2026. This dominance is primarily attributed to the well-established greenhouse infrastructure across several European countries, particularly in the Netherlands and Spain, where controlled greenhouse cultivation has long been a central component of modern agricultural production. Greenhouses enable efficient crop cultivation while allowing growers to regulate environmental conditions and optimize resource utilization, making them a preferred indoor farming solution for commercial-scale operations.

By growing system, hydroponics held around 60% of the Europe Indoor Farming Market share in 2026, reflecting the widespread adoption of soil-free cultivation methods across indoor farming facilities. Hydroponic systems allow plants to grow in nutrient-rich water solutions, enabling faster growth cycles, improved crop quality, and efficient use of water and fertilizers. These advantages have encouraged indoor farming operators to increasingly adopt hydroponic technologies to enhance productivity and ensure consistent crop output throughout the year.

Regionally, the Netherlands continues to lead the Europe Indoor Farming Market, supported by its highly developed greenhouse clusters, strong agri-technology innovation ecosystem, and substantial investments in horticulture technologies. The country has established itself as a global hub for controlled environment agriculture, supported by extensive greenhouse cultivation areas and advanced agricultural technologies designed to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability in modern farming systems.

The Netherlands' leadership is further reinforced by ongoing technological collaborations and industry consolidation aimed at strengthening automation in horticulture. For instance:

January 2025: ISO, a specialist in horticultural robotics and automation, merged with TTA, a Netherlands-based company recognized for its expertise in transplanting and sorting technologies. The combined entity, now operating as TTA ISO, aims to enhance capabilities in automated horticulture solutions while addressing the growing global demand for advanced automation in food production and controlled environment agriculture.

Such strategic developments highlight the region's increasing focus on integrating robotics, automation, and precision technologies within indoor farming operations.

Rising Investments and Technology Deployments Strengthen Indoor Farming Innovation in Europe

The Europe Indoor Farming Market is witnessing a growing number of strategic investments and technology deployments as companies and research institutions continue to expand controlled environment agriculture capabilities across the region. These developments are primarily focused on improving production efficiency, enhancing energy optimization, and scaling commercial indoor farming operations to meet the rising demand for locally produced, sustainable food.

In line with this trend, in May 2025, Planet Farms announced an investment of more than USD 33.30 million to establish a new indoor vertical farming facility in the United Kingdom. The upcoming facility, expected to cover approximately 20,000 square meters, is designed to replicate the company's successful Italian vertical farming model and support large-scale production of high-quality crops. The project reflects the company's strategy to expand its presence across Europe while strengthening regional supply chains for fresh produce.

Subsequently, in July 2025, Urban Crop Solutions commissioned a custom vertical-farming tower for Inagro at the Agrotopia research center in Roeselare, Belgium. The innovative system maximizes space utilization through multi-layer cultivation within a rooftop greenhouse, effectively combining natural sunlight with advanced LED lighting systems. This hybrid approach improves energy efficiency while enhancing crop productivity, highlighting the growing role of research-driven technological advancements in advancing indoor farming practices across Europe.

Collectively, these developments demonstrate the increasing momentum of investment and technological innovation within the European indoor farming sector, as industry players continue to focus on expanding scalable, energy-efficient farming systems capable of supporting the region's evolving food production landscape.

Prominent Indoor Farming Players in Europe

Key companies shaping technological innovation and competition include:

Priva

Certhon

Signify N.V.

IGS Limited

GrowUp Farms

LettUs Grow

Jungle

Les Nouvelles Fermes

Planet Farms

V-Farm

Others

Europe Indoor Farming Market Scope

By Facility Type: Greenhouses, Vertical Farms, Container Farms, Cider, Indoor Hydroponic Farms, Others

By Growing System: Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics, Soil-based Systems, Hotels and Hospitality Venues, Hybrid Systems

By Lighting & Infrastructure: Lighting Systems, Climate Control Systems, Sensors & Control Systems, Irrigation Systems, Software & Automation, Others

By Crop Type: Fruits & Vegetables, Leafy Greens & Herbs, Flowers & Ornamentals, Microgreens & Medicinal Crops, Others

By End User: Commercial Growers, Research Institutions, Residential / Urban Farm Operators, Retail & Food Service

By Country: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands

