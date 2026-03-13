Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Lithium-Runner? EMP startet entscheidende Engineering-Phase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.03.2026 09:30 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Association for the Attractions Industry Announces Postponement of IAAPA Expo Middle East

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, has announced postponing IAAPA Expo Middle East to next year, following a meeting of the Association's Board of Directors to review the latest developments in the Middle East region.

Global Association for the Attractions Industry Announces Postponement of IAAPA Expo Middle East

The Association confirmed that the Expo will now take place from 12 to 15 April 2027, underscoring that the safety and well-being of its members, exhibitors, visitors, partners, and all stakeholders remain its highest priority.

The decision was made during a meeting held by the IAAPA Board of Directors on 10 March 2026, following careful assessment of the evolving situation across the region. The resolution was based on extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including the IAAPA EMEA Regional Advisory Board, the IAAPA EMEA Manufacturers & Suppliers Committee, recommendations from the MENALAC Board of Directors, as well as exhibitors, speakers, and local members.

Jakob Wahl, President and Chief Executive Officer of IAAPA, emphasised that the decision was not taken lightly, stating: "At IAAPA, we deeply value the time and investment made by our members and partners, as well as their dedication in preparing for the inaugural edition of IAAPA Expo Middle East. While we sincerely appreciate their continued support, we equally value their understanding that the safety and best interests of our global community come first, a responsibility that guided this difficult decision."

IAAPA confirmed that it will communicate directly with exhibitors, sponsors, speakers, and registered attendees to provide updates on the next steps, while reaffirming its commitment to supporting the attractions industry across the region.

The Association looks forward to bringing together industry leaders and professionals once again at IAAPA Expo Middle East next year, reaffirming its role as a leading global platform for innovation and collaboration in the attractions industry.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2933306/AAPA_Expo_Middle_East.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-association-for-the-attractions-industry-announces-postponement-of-iaapa-expo-middle-east-302713236.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.