Global Counter Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Market Set to Reach USD 27.98 Billion by 2032 as Rising Drone Threats Drive Defense Investments | MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - According to the in-depth market study published by MarkNtel Advisors, the Global Counter Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 21.9% during 2026-2032. The rapid expansion of the market is primarily attributed to the increasing use of drones in military conflicts, rising security concerns surrounding unauthorized drone activities, and growing government investments in advanced counter-drone technologies to safeguard critical infrastructure, military bases, and public spaces.

Across global regions, North America dominates the market, accounting for nearly 52% of the total market share during the forecast period. The region's leadership is primarily supported by strong defense spending, rapid deployment of advanced counter-drone systems, and the presence of major defense technology companies across the United States and Canada.

Global Counter Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Market Key Takeaways

The Global Counter Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Market was valued at around USD 5.12 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 8.5 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 27.98 billion by 2032, reflecting strong market expansion driven by increasing drone-related security threats and growing investments in advanced detection and mitigation technologies worldwide.

By product type, Mitigation & Neutralization Systems accounted for nearly 42% of the market share in 2026. These systems play a critical role in countering unauthorized drones through technologies such as RF jamming, high-energy lasers, microwave systems, kinetic interceptors, and GPS spoofing, making them essential components of modern counter-drone defense frameworks.

By end user, the Military & Defense segment captured approximately 74% of the market share in 2026, as armed forces across multiple countries are rapidly adopting counter-UAS technologies to protect military bases, border zones, and battlefield environments from surveillance and attack drones.

The presence of leading defense technology providers and counter-drone solution developers continues to strengthen market competitiveness through continuous innovation, integration of artificial intelligence and advanced sensors, and the development of multi-layered counter-drone defense systems.

Key Drivers Accelerating Global Adoption of Counter UAS Technologies

Escalating Drone-Related Security Risks Across Military and Civilian Domains

The rapid proliferation of affordable and easily accessible unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has significantly increased security risks across both military and civilian environments. Drones are increasingly being used for surveillance activities, smuggling operations, and potential hostile attacks, prompting governments and security agencies worldwide to enhance their airspace protection capabilities.

Critical locations such as military installations, border regions, airports, government buildings, and other strategic infrastructure are particularly vulnerable to unauthorized drone incursions. As a result, defense authorities and security organizations are intensifying investments in advanced counter-UAS solutions capable of detecting, tracking, and neutralizing hostile drones in real time. This growing emphasis on aerial threat management is expected to play a pivotal role in driving the global counter-UAS market during the forecast period.

Rising Defense Modernization Initiatives Strengthening Counter-Drone Capabilities

In parallel with increasing drone-related threats, governments across multiple regions are accelerating defense modernization programs aimed at enhancing national security and strengthening aerial defense systems. Modern conflict scenarios have highlighted the strategic importance of counter-drone technologies in preventing surveillance activities and neutralizing hostile unmanned systems before they reach critical assets.

To address these evolving threats, military forces are progressively integrating counter-UAS technologies into broader air defense networks. These systems often combine advanced radar platforms, radio-frequency sensors, electro-optical detection technologies, and sophisticated mitigation solutions such as directed-energy weapons and electronic warfare capabilities. As nations continue prioritizing aerial threat mitigation within their defense strategies, demand for comprehensive counter-UAS solutions is expected to expand steadily across global markets.

Expanding Deployment to Safeguard Airports and Critical Infrastructure

Beyond military applications, counter-UAS systems are increasingly being adopted to protect critical civilian infrastructure, including airports, power generation facilities, government complexes, and large public venues. Unauthorized drone activities near airports, in particular, have raised significant safety concerns due to the potential disruption they can cause to commercial aviation operations.

Consequently, aviation authorities and security agencies are investing in advanced detection, monitoring, and response technologies capable of identifying and neutralizing rogue drones before they pose operational risks. As governments and infrastructure operators strengthen airspace protection measures, the deployment of counter-UAS technologies across civilian sectors is expected to further accelerate market growth.

Operational Challenges Impacting Market Development

High System Costs and Complex Integration Requirements

Despite the strong growth outlook, the deployment of advanced counter-UAS technologies involves considerable financial investment and technical complexity. Developing highly sophisticated systems that incorporate radar platforms, radio-frequency detection tools, command-and-control infrastructure, and directed-energy mitigation technologies requires extensive research, testing, and system integration.

Furthermore, counter-drone solutions must accurately distinguish between authorized and unauthorized drones while avoiding interference with existing communication and aviation systems. Achieving reliable threat detection and response capabilities without disrupting other operational networks remains a key technical challenge for system developers.

Therefore, maintaining an optimal balance between system performance, cost efficiency, and operational scalability will remain a critical priority for companies operating in the global counter-UAS market as the industry continues to evolve.

Market Analysis by Product Type, End User & Region

By product type, Mitigation and Neutralization Systems held the largest share of the global market, accounting for approximately 42% in 2026. These systems play a critical role in counter-drone operations by actively disabling, intercepting, or destroying unauthorized unmanned aerial vehicles once they are detected. Technologies such as RF jamming, directed-energy lasers, microwave systems, kinetic interceptors, and GPS spoofing are increasingly being deployed to neutralize aerial threats. Their growing adoption across military bases, border security operations, and sensitive infrastructure is significantly strengthening their position in the market.

By end user, the Military and Defense segment accounted for nearly 74% of the global market share in 2026, making it the dominant demand center for counter-UAS technologies. Armed forces worldwide are increasingly deploying counter-drone systems to safeguard military installations, protect forward operating bases, and strengthen border surveillance capabilities. The rising use of drones for reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, and tactical attacks in modern warfare has significantly increased the importance of effective counter-drone defense systems, prompting military organizations to invest heavily in advanced detection, tracking, and neutralization solutions.

Regionally, North America leads the Global Counter Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Market, accounting for nearly 52% of the total market share. The region's leadership is largely driven by substantial defense budgets, rapid technological advancements, and early adoption of integrated counter-drone systems across military and homeland security operations. Government agencies are actively investing in sophisticated detection and mitigation technologies to address the growing threat of unauthorized drones near strategic installations and critical infrastructure. For instance:

2026: Axon Vision received a strategic order from Leonardo DRS for its AI-powered Counter-UAS system to support operational evaluations with U.S. defense and homeland security forces.

Meanwhile, countries such as India, China, and Poland are emerging as rapidly growing markets due to expanding defense modernization initiatives and increasing emphasis on aerial threat mitigation.

Recent Strategic Developments Advancing Counter-UAS Technologies

The global Counter Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) market is witnessing continuous technological advancements and strategic contracts as defense companies focus on strengthening drone detection, tracking, and mitigation capabilities. Industry participants are increasingly investing in advanced sensor technologies, artificial intelligence-enabled analytics, and integrated command-and-control platforms to address the rapidly evolving nature of aerial threats.

In 2024, Leonardo S.p.A. introduced a new counter-UAS planning and assessment software known as SkyTender. The solution enables military and security agencies to simulate and optimize counter-drone system deployments, allowing operators to evaluate sensor placement and operational strategies before field implementation, thereby improving mission planning efficiency.

Building on this momentum, in 2025, Elbit Systems Ltd. secured a USD 60 million contract to supply its ReDrone Counter-UAS system to a NATO European country. The system integrates radar, electronic warfare, electro-optical sensors, and command-and-control capabilities to detect, track, and neutralize hostile drones, reflecting growing European investments in layered counter-drone defense systems.

More recently, in 2026, Velodyne Space showcased an advanced counter-UAS solution at CES 2026 featuring lidar sensing, thermal imaging, and AI-assisted tracking technologies. The vehicle-mounted system uses an electromagnetic launch mechanism to deploy nets that capture unauthorized drones, enabling safer neutralization while minimizing collateral damage and preserving potential forensic evidence.

Major Players in the Global Counter Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Market

Key companies contributing to market expansion and technological advancement include:

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Thales Group

Leonardo S.p.A.

BAE Systems plc

DroneShield Limited

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Saab AB

Israel Aerospace Industries

Rheinmetall AG

RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Dedrone

Anduril Industries

Diehl Defense

Global Counter Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Market Scope

By Product Type: Detection Systems (Radar Sensors, Radio Frequency Detectors, Electro-Optical/Infrared Sensors, Acoustic Sensors), Mitigation & Neutralization Systems (RF Jamming, High-Energy Lasers, Microwave Systems, Kinetic Interceptors, Nets & GPS Spoofing), Command & Control Systems

By Components: Hardware, Software, Services

By Range: Short-range (1-3 km), Medium-range (3-50 km), Extended / Stand-off (>50 km)

By Deployment Type: Ground-based Fixed, Mobile / Vehicle-mounted, Hand-held / Portable, Naval / Shipboard, Airborne

By End User: Military & Defense, Airports & Aviation Authorities, Government & Law Enforcement, Maritime & Port Authorities, Others

By Region: North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific

