13.03.2026 09:33 Uhr
Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
13-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

13/03/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Security Description                                  Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 12/03/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and 
of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and     debt-like    XS2067307574 --  
including GBP1,999)                                  securities 
 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 12/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to   Debt and 
bearer of GBP1 each)                                  debt-like    XS2067306766 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 13/03/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and 
of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and     debt-like    XS2067308119 --  
including GBP1,999)                                  securities 
 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 13/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to   Debt and 
bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like    XS2067307228 --  
including GBP1,999)                                  securities 
 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 12/03/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and 
of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and     debt-like    XS2067307657 --  
including GBP1,999                                   securities 
 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 12/03/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and 
of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and     debt-like    XS2067307491 --  
including GBP1,999)                                  securities 

Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares comprising Class 325  Debt and 
Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 05/03/  debt-like    XS3138918019 --  
2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each)           securities 
 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares comprising Class 324  Debt and 
Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 05/03/  debt-like    XS3138917987 --  
2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each)           securities 

Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC 
 
Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 12/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 
notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof  debt-like    XS3270989778 --  
up to and including GBP1,999)                             securities 
 
 
Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 12/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 
notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof  debt-like    XS3270988705 --  
up to and including GBP1,999)                             securities 
 
 
Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 12/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 
notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof  debt-like    XS3270983144 --  
up to and including GBP1,999)                             securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 15/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1.00 Securitised   XS3246778792 --  
each)                                         derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 15/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of     Securitised   XS3295234549 --  
GBP1,000 each)                                     derivatives 

Issuer Name: STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 
 
2.28% Notes due 13/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of       Debt and 
CNY5,000,000 each)                                   debt-like    HK0001276887 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 
 
3.791% Covered Bonds due 13/03/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of    Debt and 
USD250,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S)  debt-like    USC0574BAH18 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
3.791% Covered Bonds due 13/03/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of    Debt and 
USD250,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)   debt-like    US06418BAL27 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Wells Fargo & Company 
 
2.58% Notes due 13/03/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of JPY100,000,000 Debt and 
each and integral multiples of JPY100,000 in excess thereof)              debt-like    XS3317584855 --  
                                            securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 420924 
EQS News ID:  2290716 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2290716&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
