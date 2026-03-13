Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 13-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 13/03/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 12/03/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS2067307574 -- including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 12/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and bearer of GBP1 each) debt-like XS2067306766 -- securities Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 13/03/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS2067308119 -- including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 13/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS2067307228 -- including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 12/03/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS2067307657 -- including GBP1,999 securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 12/03/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS2067307491 -- including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares comprising Class 325 Debt and Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 05/03/ debt-like XS3138918019 -- 2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each) securities Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares comprising Class 324 Debt and Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 05/03/ debt-like XS3138917987 -- 2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each) securities Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 12/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof debt-like XS3270989778 -- up to and including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 12/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof debt-like XS3270988705 -- up to and including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 12/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof debt-like XS3270983144 -- up to and including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 15/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1.00 Securitised XS3246778792 -- each) derivatives Securities due 15/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3295234549 -- GBP1,000 each) derivatives Issuer Name: STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 2.28% Notes due 13/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and CNY5,000,000 each) debt-like HK0001276887 -- securities Issuer Name: THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 3.791% Covered Bonds due 13/03/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD250,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) debt-like USC0574BAH18 -- securities 3.791% Covered Bonds due 13/03/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD250,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) debt-like US06418BAL27 -- securities Issuer Name: Wells Fargo & Company 2.58% Notes due 13/03/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of JPY100,000,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of JPY100,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3317584855 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 420924 EQS News ID: 2290716 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2290716&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)