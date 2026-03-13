DJ Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist (WLDD LN) Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-March-2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 376.0698 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20472767 CODE: WLDD LN ISIN: FR0010315770 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD LN LEI Code: 9695004S2YZ3JVO94R93 Sequence No.: 420944 EQS News ID: 2290926 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

