Desert Oasis Healthcare Placed in the Top Tier of California Medical Groups with Coveted 4.5-Star Recognition

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is proud to announce it has received the AMP Medicare Advantage 4.5-Star Recognition for Measurement Year 2024 from the Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA). This distinction reflects a high level of quality achievement in the care provided to Medicare Advantage patients.

Out of 175 participating provider organizations statewide, only 23 - approximately 13% - earned the 4.5-star designation, placing Desert Oasis Healthcare among California's top-performing medical groups. The recognition is awarded to organizations that achieve an overall star rating of 4.5 across all clinical quality measures reported through IHA's Align. Measure. Perform. (AMP) Medicare Advantage program. DOHC has received this recognition since the inception of the AMP Medicare Advantage Awards in 2013.

"Being ranked among California's top-performing medical groups is a direct result of the dedication of our physicians, clinicians, and care teams who work every day to improve outcomes for our patients," said Teresa Hodgkins PharmD BCACP CPHQ, Sr VP Value Based Initiatives at Desert Oasis Healthcare.

In addition, Desert Oasis Healthcare was honored with the AMP Medicare Advantage Most Improved Recognition, highlighting the organization's measurable progress in enhancing quality of care for its Medicare Advantage population. This award is presented to provider organizations that improve their overall star rating by at least half a star compared to the previous measurement year.

IHA uses standardized measurement to promote healthcare quality and provides aggregated performance data that allows participants to benchmark their results against peers and the broader market. The program aligns with the measures and methodologies used by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for its Star Ratings program for health plans.

These honors reinforce Desert Oasis Healthcare's ongoing commitment to advancing quality, strengthening preventive care, and supporting healthier futures for Medicare Advantage members throughout the region.

Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of Southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market while earning recognition for excellence in care delivery. Recently honored with the Integrated Healthcare Association's AMP Medicare Advantage 4.5-Star Recognition and the AMP Medicare Advantage Most Improved Award, DOHC demonstrates a strong commitment to measurable quality outcomes and continuous improvement. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are dedicated to educating individuals on preventive health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit www.mydohc.com . For more information about Desert Oasis Healthcare and career opportunities, please visit www.mydohc.com .

