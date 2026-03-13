In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.The China Mono Premium-OPIS' assessment for mono-grade polysilicon used in n-type ingot production-was down 5.79% week on week at CNY 46.083 ($6.71)/kg, or CNY 0.097/W, according to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on March 10. Since the beginning of the year, the China Mono Premium has declined by more than 13%. According to industry insiders, the polysilicon market is negotiating orders for late-March delivery, with some buyers reportedly only ...

