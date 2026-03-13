Researchers in Japan have achieved a 12.28% efficiency in a copper gallium selenide solar cell, the highest reported for indium-free wide-bandgap chalcogenide absorbers in the 1.65-1.75 eV range. The device uses aluminum-engineered films with a back-surface field and optimized cadmium sulfide buffer layers to enhance voltage, reduce recombination, and improve overall performance.Researchers at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science & Technology (AIST) in Japan have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 12.28% in a solar cell based on an absober made of copper gallium selenide ...

