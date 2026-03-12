NKT A/S: NKT A/S successfully issues green hybrid securities

Investor News

12 March 2026



NKT A/S has now priced the new EUR denominated green callable subordinated capital securities (the "Securities").

The aggregate principal amount of the Securities will be EUR 150,000,000.

The issue price of the Securities will be 100% and the Securities will bear a coupon of 5.00% p.a. until the first call date. The settlement date for the Securities is 19 March 2026. The maturity date is 19 March 3026 with a first call date on 19 March 2030.

- We are pleased to have successfully completed the issuance of new green hybrid securities with high investor interest supporting our growth ambitions while maintaining a robust financial foundation. Power cable systems are central to a dynamic energy ecosystem, enabling the transition to clean energy and electrification of society, and with this acknowledgement from investors, NKT will continue to be a key player in this growing market in the years ahead, says NKT CFO, Line Fandrup.

The net proceeds from the Securities will be applied for financing or refinancing of tangible assets and operational expenditures that have been evaluated to have distinct sustainable benefits in accordance with NKT's newly updated Green Finance Framework.

The Securities are intended to be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S' regulated market (under the Sustainable Debt segment) no later than 1 October 2026.

Danske Bank A/S and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Green Bond Structurers and Joint Bookrunners and Nordea Bank Abp and Nykredit Bank A/S as Joint Bookrunners for the Securities.

The information provided in this announcement does not change the 2026 financial outlook for NKT.

