Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Lithium-Runner? EMP startet entscheidende Engineering-Phase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861226 | ISIN: DK0010287663 | Ticker-Symbol: NKT
Tradegate
13.03.26 | 10:19
106,90 Euro
+0,66 % +0,70
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NKT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NKT A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,20107,4011:06
107,20107,4011:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2026 20:00 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NKT A/S: NKT A/S successfully issues green hybrid securities

Investor News

12 March 2026

NKT A/S has now priced the new EUR denominated green callable subordinated capital securities (the "Securities").

The aggregate principal amount of the Securities will be EUR 150,000,000.

The issue price of the Securities will be 100% and the Securities will bear a coupon of 5.00% p.a. until the first call date. The settlement date for the Securities is 19 March 2026. The maturity date is 19 March 3026 with a first call date on 19 March 2030.

- We are pleased to have successfully completed the issuance of new green hybrid securities with high investor interest supporting our growth ambitions while maintaining a robust financial foundation. Power cable systems are central to a dynamic energy ecosystem, enabling the transition to clean energy and electrification of society, and with this acknowledgement from investors, NKT will continue to be a key player in this growing market in the years ahead, says NKT CFO, Line Fandrup.

The net proceeds from the Securities will be applied for financing or refinancing of tangible assets and operational expenditures that have been evaluated to have distinct sustainable benefits in accordance with NKT's newly updated Green Finance Framework.

The Securities are intended to be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S' regulated market (under the Sustainable Debt segment) no later than 1 October 2026.

Danske Bank A/S and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Green Bond Structurers and Joint Bookrunners and Nordea Bank Abp and Nykredit Bank A/S as Joint Bookrunners for the Securities.

The information provided in this announcement does not change the 2026 financial outlook for NKT.

Contact

Investors

Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com

Press

Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications

+45 2982 0022 / louise.westh.naldal@nkt.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.