Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Lithium-Runner? EMP startet entscheidende Engineering-Phase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.03.2026 10:06 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Whitepaper from Bell Integration explores how Autonomous Enterprises Unlock ROI at Scale

The report delivers clear, real-world guidance for IT leaders on using AI, automation, and data-driven operations to achieve autonomous enterprise capabilities.

LONDON, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Integration has launched a new white paper, The Autonomous Enterprise: Architecting Predictive, Self-Healing Operations with AI, offering AI leaders a strategic roadmap to building intelligent, self-optimising operations.

Alison Hodivala, AI & Data Portfolio Strategy Director

As modern IT environments grow in scale and complexity, many organisations are under pressure to deliver resilient, high-performing digital services.

Drawing on Bell Integration's experience, and with 350 dedicated AI professionals supporting complex enterprise IT environments, the white paper provides practical insights and guidance for organisations beginning their autonomous enterprise journey.

Alison Hodivala - Director of AI & Data Portfolio Strategy at Bell Integration: "The pace of change and the volume of data have outgrown traditional operating models. Every transaction, sensor, and user interaction produces a continuous stream of information that carries both opportunity and risk. This whitepaper demonstrates how autonomy and AI-driven decisioning can fundamentally reshape enterprise performance, reducing risk, accelerating response times, and unlocking new levels of resilience."

Aimed at IT leaders, the guide provides a comprehensive framework for transitioning from reactive workflows to proactive, predictive operations that strengthen service reliability and operational agility.

Key chapters Include:

The Changing Digital Landscape

Every transaction, sensor, and user interaction produces a continuous stream of information that carries both opportunity and risk.

The Operational Reality: Complexity at Machine Speed

What was once a controlled IT environment has become a living ecosystem that generates constant change.

A Framework for Intelligent Operations

As IT, OT, IoT and security coverge, the new organising principle is intelligence.

The Role of Agentic AI

How autonomous agents are redefining monitoring, decision-making, and remediation.

The Human Dimension

Humans provide intent and oversight, while systems act intelligently within those boundaries.

Applying Autonomy Across the Enterprise

As AI becomes part of core platforms, systems across IT, security, and connected assets are beginning to coordinate with greater awareness.

Leading the Autonomous Enterprise with Trust

The success of autonomy depends not only on intelligent technology but also on trust, governance, and ethical design.

Download the Whitepaper

About Bell Integration

Founded in 1995, Bell Integration is an IT services, system integrator & consulting business specialising in Cloud, Data Centre Migration, and AI, employing over 1000 people globally.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932748/Alison_Hodivala__Bell_Integration.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932559/Bell_Integration_Logo.jpg

Bell Integration logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-whitepaper-from-bell-integration-explores-how-autonomous-enterprises-unlock-roi-at-scale-302712596.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.