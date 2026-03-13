Novonesis (Novozymes A/S): Novonesis issues EUR 1.7 billion senior unsecured notes

On March 12, 2026, Novonesis, through Novozymes A/S, successfully priced and closed an aggregate principal amount of EUR 1.7 billion senior unsecured notes (the "Notes"). The issuance was completed under the newly established EUR 4 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme, dated March 10, 2026.

The Notes will be issued on March 19, 2026, and listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. This inaugural issuance consists of three tranches with maturities ranging from 4 to 11 years and fixed interest rates ranging from 3.25% to 4.00%.

Novonesis has been rated A- (stable outlook) by Standard & Poor's (S&P).



The net proceeds from the transaction will be used to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

For further details about the EMTN Programme and this issuance, please visit our website: https://www.novonesis.com/en/investors

