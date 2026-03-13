Anzeige
Freitag, 13.03.2026
Der nächste Lithium-Runner? EMP startet entscheidende Engineering-Phase
WKN: A1JP9Y | ISIN: DK0060336014 | Ticker-Symbol: NZM2
Tradegate
13.03.26 | 10:36
47,420 Euro
-0,04 % -0,020
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.03.2026 10:00 Uhr
98 Leser
Novonesis (Novozymes A/S): Novonesis issues EUR 1.7 billion senior unsecured notes

On March 12, 2026, Novonesis, through Novozymes A/S, successfully priced and closed an aggregate principal amount of EUR 1.7 billion senior unsecured notes (the "Notes"). The issuance was completed under the newly established EUR 4 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme, dated March 10, 2026.

The Notes will be issued on March 19, 2026, and listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. This inaugural issuance consists of three tranches with maturities ranging from 4 to 11 years and fixed interest rates ranging from 3.25% to 4.00%.

Novonesis has been rated A- (stable outlook) by Standard & Poor's (S&P).

The net proceeds from the transaction will be used to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

For further details about the EMTN Programme and this issuance, please visit our website: https://www.novonesis.com/en/investors

Contact information

Investor Relations
Tobias Bjorklund +45 3077 8682 tobb@novonesis.com
Anders Enevoldsen +45 5350 1453 adev@novonesis.com

Treasury
Frants Bisgaard Pedersen +45 3077 0342 fbp@novonesis.com

Media Relations
Jens Gamborg +45 3077 7182 jgam@novonesis.com


