Broadcom Inc.: Broadcom Now Shipping World's First 102.4 Tbps Switch in Production Volume

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today announced that the Tomahawk 6 family switch series is now shipping in production volume. Unprecedented for a chip of its scale, Tomahawk 6 moved rapidly from initial samples to production deployment.

"Broadcom's ability to take Tomahawk 6 to production in less than three quarters from initial sampling is a testament to its innovation at scale," said Asad Khamisy, senior vice president and general manager, Core Switching Group, Broadcom. "Tomahawk 6 doubles the throughput of its predecessor Tomahawk 5, representing a true breakthrough in AI infrastructure design. Our superior execution enables us to be the trusted technology partner for our customers' demanding networking needs."

Highly optimized for scale-out and scale-up AI networks used for training and inference, Tomahawk 6 provides advanced load balancing and congestion management for the highest network utilization and lowest job completion time. Tomahawk 6 delivers unmatched flexibility with support for 100G and 200G SerDes. It offers the industry's most comprehensive set of AI routing features and interconnect options, designed to meet the demand of AI clusters with more than one million XPUs.

"With Tomahawk 6 now shipping, Broadcom is translating its roadmap into real-world deployment," said Sameh Boujelbene, vice president and Analyst at Dell' Oro Group. "The platform addresses the industry's need for large-scale, low-latency fabrics with fewer switch tiers and reduced optical complexity. By supporting both scale-out and scale-up AI architectures at unprecedented density, Tomahawk 6 gives operators a practical path to build faster, more efficient XPU clusters."

"Through relentless execution, Broadcom has been first to market generation after generation in data center switching," said Bob Wheeler, Analyst at Large, LightCounting. "For AI scale-out networks, Tomahawk 6 enables a 128K-XPU network using only two switch tiers. Fewer tiers mean lower latency, simpler load balancing and congestion control, and fewer optics. For AI scale-up networks, a single Tomahawk 6 can connect 512 XPUs, providing single-hop all-to-all connectivity."

The innovations of Tomahawk 6 extend far beyond the chip, delivering full system-level power efficiency and cost savings, enabled by Broadcom's best-in-class SerDes and optics ecosystem. With industry leading SerDes, it provides the longest reach for passive copper interconnect, enabling high-efficiency, low-latency system design with the highest reliability and lowest total cost of ownership. The Tomahawk family includes a groundbreaking option for 512 200G or 1024 100G SerDes on a single chip, enabling customers to deploy AI clusters with extended copper reach and efficient use of XPUs and optics with native 100G/200G interfaces.

