Turtle Beach, Inc.: Turtle Beach Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: TBCH), a leading gaming accessories brand, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 and provided full year 2026 guidance for net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net Revenue was $118.8 million.

Gross Margins were 40.1%, a year-over-year improvement of 310 basis points.

Net Income was $17.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $28.1 million.

Full Year 2025 Highlights

Net Revenue was $319.9 million.

Gross Margins were 37.3%, a year-over-year improvement of 270 basis points.

Net Income was $15.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $40.1 million.

Repurchased $19.0 million of Turtle Beach shares during the year at an average purchase price of $14.09 per share.





"Our team operated with strong discipline in 2025, executing our strategic initiatives to sharpen our competitive edge," said Cris Keirn, Chief Executive Officer of Turtle Beach Corporation. "Although our fourth quarter and full-year results were below guidance due primarily to softness in North American gaming accessories markets and a lighter holiday sell-through environment, we took steps to manage costs, protect our brand position, and prepare the Company for renewed growth."

"Through cost optimization initiatives and tariff mitigation strategies, we achieved gross margins of 40.1% in the fourth quarter, and 37.3% for the full year, the highest annual level since 2018. These margin improvements helped offset market pressures and preserve profitability in a difficult operating environment.

"In 2025, we remained focused on advancing innovation across our platforms while increasing the speed and efficiency of our product development cycle. We also strengthened our balance sheet by refinancing our prior debt facilities. Throughout the year, we returned $19 million to shareholders through our share buyback program, bringing the total to nearly $47 million since 2024, demonstrating our commitment to disciplined capital allocation.

"Looking ahead to 2026, we remain optimistic. Although first-quarter trends reflect continued market softness, we believe the remainder of the year presents substantial growth potential for the industry and for Turtle Beach. Our expanded lineup, improved operational efficiency, and stronger balance sheet provide multiple levers for growth as gaming engagement trends elevate and our significant product launch plans for 2026 are realized. With our operational improvements firmly embedded and a strong foundation in place, Turtle Beach is well-positioned to see momentum build meaningfully as the year progresses, enabling us to capitalize on a market recovery and drive sustainable long-term shareholder value."

Share Repurchase Update

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased approximately 140,000 shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $1.9 million. For the full year ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 1,345,800 shares for an aggregate purchase price of $19.0 million, or $14.09 per share. As of December 31, 2025, the Company has approximately $58 million remaining under the current share repurchase program. Share buybacks remain a cornerstone of Turtle Beach's capital allocation strategy, and the Company intends to be opportunistic in repurchasing shares in the event of price dislocation.

Balance Sheet Summary

At December 31, 2025, the Company had net debt of $68.1 million, comprised of $85.1 million of borrowings less $17.0 million of cash. The Company expects net debt to decline substantially in the first quarter as holiday season receivables are collected, consistent with normal seasonal working capital patterns. First quarter trends to date support this expectation.

Financial Outlook

The Company is initiating guidance for the full year 2026. Net revenues are expected to be between $335 million and $355 million, representing 5% to 11% year-over-year growth.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $44 million and $48 million, representing 10% to 20% year-over-year growth.

The Company's outlook for both net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA include continued headwinds for gaming accessories markets in the first quarter of 2026, and we are forecasting a modest and gradual improvement in market trends as the year progresses.

Looking ahead beyond 2026, the Company is encouraged by the gaming industry pipeline. The anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto VI in late 2026 is expected to be a significant industry event, and major game releases of this scale have historically driven increased gaming engagement and accessory demand. While the Company is not providing specific guidance beyond 2026 at this time, it believes the combination of its product innovation, brand strength, and favorable industry dynamics positions it for growth opportunities as these catalysts materialize.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details

Turtle Beach will host a conference call and audio webcast today, March 12, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time), during which management will discuss fourth quarter and full year results and provide commentary on business performance and its current outlook for 2026. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.

The conference call may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-844-826-3035 or 1-412-317-5195.

A live audio webcast of the earnings conference call may be accessed on Turtle Beach's website at corp.turtlebeach.com, along with a copy of the earnings press release and an updated investor presentation. A telephone replay of the call will be available through March 26, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 10205777. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the investor relations website for a limited time.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (the "Company") (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Company's namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, award-winning PC gaming peripherals, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Turtle Beach's top-rated, fan-favorite Victrix brand is well-respected and favored by pro gamers in esports and the fighting game community. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: TBCH.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its preliminary results, the Company has included in this earnings release certain financial metrics, including Adjusted EBITDA, that the Securities and Exchange Commission define as "non-GAAP financial measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results. Non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative to the Company's GAAP financial results and may not be calculated in the same manner as similar measures presented by other companies. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined by the Company as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation (non-cash), and certain non-recurring special items that we believe are not representative of core operations, as further described in Table 4. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's operating performance, to perform financial planning, and to determine incentive compensation. Therefore, the Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors. The non-GAAP financial measures included herein exclude items that management does not believe reflect the Company's core operating performance because such items are inherently unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring, or non-cash. See a reconciliation of GAAP results to Adjusted EBITDA included as Table 4 below for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024.

By providing full year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance, the Company provided its expectation of a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure. Information reconciling full year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort due to the variability, complexity, and lack of visibility with respect to certain reconciling items between Adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss), including other income (expense), provision for income taxes and stock-based compensation. These items cannot be reasonably and accurately predicted without the investment of undue time, cost and other resources and, accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company's Adjusted EBITDA outlook to its net income (loss) outlook for such periods is not provided. These reconciling items could be material to the Company's actual results for such periods.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions, or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "goal", "project", "intend" and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any person, that the objectives of the Company will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs on imported goods and other trade restrictions, the release and availability of successful game titles, macroeconomic conditions affecting the demand for our products, logistic and supply chain challenges and costs, dependence on the success and availability of third-parties to manufacture and manage the logistics of transporting and distributing our products, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Turtle Beach Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per-share data)

(unaudited)

Table 1. Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net revenue - 118,779 - 146,077 - 319,914 - 372,766 Cost of revenue 71,183 92,088 200,631 243,784 Gross profit 47,596 53,989 119,283 128,982 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 14,788 16,140 52,485 52,429 Research and development 4,261 4,502 16,886 17,304 General and administrative 7,263 8,899 30,374 28,388 Insurance recovery - - (9,404 - - Acquisition-related costs 340 1,018 1,424 10,832 Total operating expenses 26,652 30,559 91,765 108,953 Operating income 20,944 23,430 27,518 20,029 Interest expense 1,998 2,986 9,771 8,068 Other expense, net 165 315 945 1,289 Income before income tax 18,781 20,129 16,802 10,672 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,172 (10 - 1,071 (5,511 - Net income - 17,609 - 20,139 - 15,731 - 16,183 Net income per share Basic - 0.89 - 1.01 - 0.78 - 0.81 Diluted - 0.87 - 0.95 - 0.77 - 0.78 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 19,818 19,937 20,263 20,022 Diluted 20,257 21,136 20,456 20,832

Turtle Beach Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts) Table 2. December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 16,963 - 12,995 Accounts receivable, net 76,797 93,118 Inventories 69,222 71,251 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,831 11,007 Total Current Assets 173,813 188,371 Property and equipment, net 2,995 5,844 Goodwill 50,428 52,942 Intangible assets, net 34,344 42,398 Other assets 7,474 9,306 Total Assets - 269,054 - 298,861 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Revolving credit facility - 29,383 - 49,412 Accounts payable 24,934 34,839 Term Loan, current 8,571 1,250 Other current liabilities 24,789 38,171 Total Current Liabilities 87,677 123,672 Term Loan, non-current 46,339 45,620 Income tax payable 820 1,362 Other liabilities 5,720 7,603 Total Liabilities 140,556 178,257 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value - 25,000,000 shares authorized; 19,185,869 and 19,961,696 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 19 20 Additional paid-in capital 229,189 239,983 Accumulated deficit (102,363 - (118,094 - Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,653 (1,305 - Total Stockholders' Equity 128,498 120,604 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity - 269,054 - 298,861

Turtle Beach Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) (unaudited) Table 3.

Year Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income - 15,731 - 16,183 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,373 4,407 Fair value step-up adjustment to acquired inventory - 2,085 Amortization of intangible assets 8,057 6,984 Amortization of debt financing costs 971 902 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,921 - Stock-based compensation 6,180 6,172 Deferred income taxes (115 - (6,859 - Change in sales returns reserve (824 - 784 Provision for obsolete inventory 3,012 5,661 Loss on impairment of assets - 753 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 17,090 (15,624 - Inventories (983 - (12,257 - Prepaid expenses and other assets (529 - (227 - Accounts payable (9,955 - (1,088 - Income taxes payable (1,643 - (159 - Other (7,828 - (1,956 - Net cash provided by operating activities 35,458 5,761 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (1,419 - (4,914 - Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired 2,515 (77,294 - Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 1,096 (82,208 - CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings on revolving credit facility 207,949 346,906 Repayment of revolving credit facility (227,978 - (297,494 - Proceeds from term loan 60,000 50,000 Repayment of term loan (53,244 - (1,042 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants 1,989 3,356 Repurchase of common stock (18,965 - (27,778 - Debt financing costs (2,334 - (2,897 - Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (32,583 - 71,051 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3 - (335 - Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,968 (5,731 - Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 12,995 18,726 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period - 16,963 - 12,995

Turtle Beach Corporation

GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(in thousands)

Table 4.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income - 17,609 - 20,139 - 15,731 - 16,183 Interest expense, net 1,998 2,986 9,771 8,068 Depreciation and amortization 3,120 3,287 12,430 11,391 Stock-based compensation 1,874 2,724 6,180 6,172 Income tax (benefit) expense (1) 1,172 (10 - 1,071 (5,511 - Restructuring expense (2) 1,143 310 1,620 1,967 Acquisition-related costs and lease impairment (3) 340 1,018 1,424 10,832 Loss on inventory in transit and other costs (4) 506 3,398 1,111 3,398 Fair value step-up adjustment to acquired inventory (5) - - - 2,084 Litigation proceedings and other (6) 355 1,803 164 1,833 Insurance recovery (7) - - (9,404 - - Adjusted EBITDA - 28,117 - 35,655 - 40,098 - 56,417