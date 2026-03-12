Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Lithium-Runner? EMP startet entscheidende Engineering-Phase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856767 | ISIN: US0321591051 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
11.03.26 | 21:00
24,115 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMREP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMREP CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2026 21:36 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AMREP Corporation: AMREP Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

HAVERTOWN, Pa., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $3,147,000, or $0.58 per diluted share, for its 2026 fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2026 compared to net income of $717,000, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first nine months of 2026, AMREP had net income of $9,039,000, or $1.68 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8,823,000, or $1.64 per diluted share, for the same period of 2025. Revenues were $14,573,000 and $41,823,000 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2026 and $7,520,000 and $38,516,000 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025.

More information about the Company's financial performance may be found in AMREP Corporation's financial statements on Form 10-Q which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP's website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/). As a result of many factors, including the nature and timing of specific transactions and the type and location of land or homes being sold, revenues, average selling prices and related gross margins from land sales or home sales can vary significantly from period to period and prior results are not necessarily a good indication of what may occur in future periods.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended January 31,
2026 2025
Revenues - 14,573,000 - 7,520,000
Net income - 3,147,000 - 717,000
Earnings per share - basic - 0.59 - 0.13
Earnings per share - diluted - 0.58 - 0.13
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 5,340,000 5,321,000
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 5,389,000 5,381,000
Nine Months Ended January 31,
2026 2025
Revenues - 41,823,000 - 38,516,000
Net income - 9,039,000 - 8,823,000
Earnings per share - basic - 1.69 - 1.66
Earnings per share - diluted - 1.68 - 1.64
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 5,334,000 5,316,000
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 5,384,000 5,376,000
CONTACT:Adrienne M. Uleau
Chief Financial Officer and Vice President
(610) 487-0907

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.