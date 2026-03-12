Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.: AWH Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Delivered Q4 2025 and FY 2025 revenue of $120.5 million and $500.6 million

Expanded Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 to 25.1% in Q4 2025 and 23.4% for FY 2025

Maintained strong liquidity with $85.7 million in cash and no significant near-term debt

Retail footprint reaches 48 locations as densification continues

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH," "Ascend," or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH-U.CN) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. Financial results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and all currency is in U.S. dollars.

Q4 & FY 2025 Business Highlights

Executed densification strategy throughout 2025 with eight new dispensary openings, broadening market presence and expanding retail footprint to 48 locations to date, including partner owned and operated locations. Ascend opened its first social equity partner store in Little Falls, New Jersey, with Mister Jones, LLC in Q4 2025. The Company has also secured approval from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission for a second social equity partner store, which will be located in Eatontown, New Jersey and is expected to begin operations in April 2026. In the first quarter of 2026 ("Q1 2026"), AWH opened its sixth Ohio store and an additional partner owned and operated location in Illinois. Additionally, the Company closed an underperforming store in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The retail development pipeline includes 12 new locations, which would bring the Company's total owned and partner owned and operated dispensaries to 60, pending regulatory approvals.

Developed and launched a record 566 SKUs in FY 2025, including 146 in Q4 2025, surpassing an initial goal of 550 SKUs for the year, including: Debut of two new brands: High Wired infused flower and Honor Roll top quality pre-rolls made with 100% flower. Expansion of formats, flavors, and formulations across nearly all product lines, including Effin' effects-based gummies and vapes, High Wired sugar caps, and Simply Herb disposable vapes, with many newly launched products ranking among AWH's top-selling SKUs for Q4 2025. Launch of Ozone Liquid Diamonds vape and the ultra-limited Ozone King of Queen Cola. Following the quarter, in Q1 2026, AWH unveiled a full-scale brand and quality transformation of its flagship lifestyle brand Ozone, featuring a refreshed visual identity, elevated product standards, innovative packaging, and enhanced consumer engagement. The relaunch has begun in Illinois, Massachusetts, and New Jersey, with other key markets to follow in the coming quarters. A variety of new products will launch in tandem with Ozone's evolution, including the brand's first full-spectrum gummies, as well as new macro-dose gummies and additional flower and vape offerings.

Maintained position among the top three brand houses by both sales and units across Illinois, Massachusetts, and New Jersey 3 combined throughout FY 2025, reinforcing market leadership with an expanded suite of products and brands.

combined throughout FY 2025, reinforcing market leadership with an expanded suite of products and brands. Delivered a fully integrated e-commerce ecosystem, combining a redesigned shopping platform and app with AI-driven personalization, Ascend Pay pay-by-bank functionality, and an enhanced loyalty program, marking a key milestone in AWH's customer-first strategy. Sales through Ascend Pay increased by 49.4% from the third quarter of 2025 ("Q3 2025") to Q4 2025, driven by a 51.5% increase in transactions and a 57.8% rise in units sold through the pay-by-bank functionality across Ascend and partner owned and operated retail locations. In Q4 2025, Ascenders Club loyalty program total membership grew by 56% with active members increasing by 23.7% sequentially. Loyalty members accounted for 88% of retail transactions, which were up 16% for Ascend retail locations.

Strengthened capital structure by fully repaying the Company's $60.0 million term loan through a $50.0 million private placement of 12.75% Senior Secured Notes 4 due 2029 and $10.0 million of cash on hand, completing its broader refinancing initiative in Q2 2025. AWH also secured $9.3 million in financing on three Ohio properties at a competitive 8.5% interest rate maturing in September 2030, to support disciplined growth and retail expansion.

due 2029 and $10.0 million of cash on hand, completing its broader refinancing initiative in Q2 2025. AWH also secured $9.3 million in financing on three Ohio properties at a competitive 8.5% interest rate maturing in September 2030, to support disciplined growth and retail expansion. Successfully completed the normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") share buyback program (the "Buyback Program"). The Company repurchased and retired approximately 15.8 million shares at an average price of $0.32 per share 5 since the fourth quarter of 2024, when the Buyback Program was initiated.



Financial Highlights

Q4 2025:

Total net revenue was $120.5 million compared to $124.7 million in the third quarter of 2025 ("Q3 2025"). Retail revenue was $85.0 million compared to $83.8 million in Q3 2025. Wholesale revenue was $35.5 million compared to $41.0 million in Q3 2025.

was $120.5 million compared to $124.7 million in the third quarter of 2025 ("Q3 2025"). Net loss of $48.7 million, which includes a $17.0 million arbitration settlement expense (as detailed below), compared to $25.8 million in Q3 2025.

of $48.7 million, which includes a $17.0 million arbitration settlement expense (as detailed below), compared to $25.8 million in Q3 2025. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $30.2 million compared to $31.1 million in Q3 2025, representing Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 of 25.1%, a sequential increase of 20-basis points.

FY 2025:



Total net revenue was $500.6 million compared to $561.6 million in full year 2024 ("FY 2024"). Retail revenue was $339.6 million compared to $372.2 million in FY 2024. Wholesale revenue was $161.0 million compared to $189.4 million in FY 2024.

was $500.6 million compared to $561.6 million in full year 2024 ("FY 2024"). Net loss of $118.2 million compared to $85.0 million in FY 2024.

of $118.2 million compared to $85.0 million in FY 2024. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $116.9 million compared to $116.2 million in FY 2024, representing Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 of 23.4%.

was $116.9 million compared to $116.2 million in FY 2024, representing of 23.4%. Cash and cash equivalents of $85.7 million as of December 31, 2025.

Management Commentary

"2025 was a pivotal year for our business, marked by strong progress across our strategic pillars of densification, profitability, and sustainability," said Sam Brill, Chief Executive Officer & Director of AWH. "Our retail footprint expanded with eight new locations, bringing the total to 48 to date and keeping us on track for our 60-store target by the end of 2026. Through disciplined execution, we exceeded our $30 million annualized cost savings target and strengthened our capital structure through a strategic refinancing that extends our debt obligations to 2029. Improvements in Adjusted EBITDA margin reflect our continued focus on optimizing product mix while maintaining prudent cost management. Enhancements to product quality have enabled us to compete effectively at compelling price points in a dynamic market, driving profitability across our finished goods portfolio. This momentum will fuel our 2026 priorities, focused on advancing retail densification, enhancing our retail model, and elevating our CPG platform to drive revenue per gram and high-margin sales through disciplined pricing, expanded distribution, and brand strength."

"Our focus on CPG innovation drove meaningful portfolio expansion in 2025, including the launch of two new category-leading brands and a record number of SKUs," said Frank Perullo, Founder, President & Director of AWH. "High Wired quickly emerged as a top performer in the infused flower category, ranking second in total sales and units in New Jersey, and third overall in sales and units across Illinois, Massachusetts, and New Jersey combined as of the end of Q4 2025. We optimized cultivation and manufacturing, invested in automation, and achieved record yields and potency levels to elevate quality and ensure the products reaching our customers are among the best we have ever produced. The implementation of our e-commerce platform and refreshed loyalty program has further enhanced customer engagement, accelerated product discovery, and improved retention. Together, these initiatives not only support competitive growth but establish a scalable platform to deliver high-quality products in markets where customers are ready to meet us."

"In 2025, we strengthened our financial flexibility and expanded liquidity to support long-term growth," said Roman Nemchenko, Chief Financial Officer of AWH. "By extending our debt profile and securing mortgage arrangements in Ohio, we established a stable capital foundation for disciplined expansion. With this platform in place, we are well positioned to continue improving our margin profile and driving profitability across the business. We entered 2026 with a robust balance sheet, a strong cash balance of $85.7 million, and a clear strategy to scale thoughtfully, pursue selective strategic M&A, and drive sustained value for our customers and shareholders."

Q4 2025 Financial Overview

Net revenue totaled $120.5 million for Q4 2025, representing a 3.4% sequential decline.

Retail revenue was $85.0 million, an increase of 1.4% sequentially. The increase was driven by the ongoing ramp-up of new stores and increased in-house production of higher-margin finished goods, resulting in retail sales accounting for approximately 70.5% of total net revenue. This growth was constrained by continued pricing pressures and increased competition in various markets, as higher unit volumes were offset by lower average selling prices, affecting same-store sales in most markets.

Third-party wholesale revenue was $35.5 million, a 13.1% decrease from the prior quarter. The decline reflects the increased focus on routing biomass toward higher-margin finished goods for retail sales, alongside the ongoing impact of pricing pressures in Illinois and New Jersey.

Q4 2025 gross profit was $45.1 million, or 37.4% of revenue, as compared to $43.6 million, or 35.0% of revenue, in Q3 2025. Adjusted Gross Profit1 was $54.7 million, or 45.4% of revenue, for Q4 2025, as compared to $57.8 million, or 46.4% of revenue, for the prior quarter. The decline in Adjusted Gross Profit1 was primarily driven by overall lower sales and a 100-basis point sequential decrease in Adjusted Gross Margin1. Adjusted Gross Margin1 was impacted by market-wide seasonal discounting, which countered the improvements of increased verticality and improved third-party product margins.

Total general and administrative ("G&A") expenses for Q4 2025 were $45.3 million, or 37.6% of revenue, compared to $44.9 million, or 36.0% of revenue, for the prior quarter, reflecting costs related to new store expansions as the Company advances its densification strategy, and partially mitigated by ongoing cost discipline.

Net loss for Q4 2025 was $48.7 million, compared to $25.8 million in Q3 2025. The change was primarily driven by higher G&A expenses, partially offset by ongoing cost-control and efficiency efforts, as well as margin profile expansion.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $30.2 million in Q4 2025 compared to $31.1 million in Q3 2025, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 of 25.1%, a 20-basis point increase from the prior quarter. The decrease reflects pricing pressures across several markets and a modest increase in G&A expenses, while the margin expansion demonstrates the benefits of the Company's shift toward a more favorable product mix.

FY 2025 Financial Overview

Net revenue totaled $500.6 million for FY 2025, representing a 10.9% year-over-year decline.

Retail revenue was $339.6 million, an 8.8% decrease year-over-year, primarily due to ongoing pricing headwinds and reduced transaction volumes in several markets. The decrease was partially offset by the ongoing ramp-up of eight new stores opened during FY 2025.

Third-party wholesale revenue was $161.0 million, a 15.0% decrease from the prior year, primarily resulting from continued price compression across various markets and the aforementioned shift away from wholesale bulk sales in the second half of the year, partially mitigated by an increase in sales of larger format finished goods to close out the year.

FY 2025 gross profit was $169.7 million, or 33.9% of revenue, as compared to $184.2 million, or 32.8% of revenue, in FY 2024. Adjusted Gross Profit1 was $220.0 million, or 43.9% of revenue, as compared to $225.9 million, or 40.2% of revenue, in FY 2024. The decrease reflects market-driven price softness, partially offset by a higher vertical sales mix and improved margins on third-party products. Adjusted Gross Margin1 benefitted from reduced exposure to promotional cycles and disciplined pricing.

Total G&A expenses for FY 2025 were $169.7 million, or 33.9% of revenue, compared to $179.5 million, or 32.0% of revenue, for FY 2024. This reduction was driven by ongoing cost controls, partially offset by the continued execution of the Company's retail expansion initiatives.

Net loss for FY 2025 was $118.2 million, compared to $85.0 million for FY 2024. The current year was impacted by higher interest expense but benefitted from margin profile improvements and continued cost-saving and operational efficiency initiatives.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $116.9 million in FY 2025, compared to $116.2 million in FY 2024, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 of 23.4%. The improvement was largely attributed to a reduction in G&A expenses and a shift toward a higher-margin finished goods product mix, partially impacted by ongoing price compression.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2025, were $85.7 million and Net Debt6 was $215.8 million. Net cash flows from operating activities were $16.3 million during Q4 2025.

The Company invested a total of $26.0 million in capital expenditures during FY 2025, allocated to retail network expansion, facility upgrades and improvements, and automation projects across its footprint.

As of Q4 2025, the Company reserved $17.0 million related to the settlement of an arbitration matter. Additional information regarding the matter is available in the Company's Form 8-K filed on February 13, 2026. The matter has been fully resolved in Q1 2026.

Outlook

Looking ahead to Q1 2026, the Company expects a low to mid-single digit decline in topline revenue, reflecting post-holiday consumer softness, ongoing pricing headwinds, and weather-related closures across several markets during the early part of the quarter. Despite these pressures, Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 is expected to remain in the low-20% range. The Company is cautiously optimistic that the impact of continued price compression is anticipated to be partially offset by the commercialization of higher-margin SKUs, new store openings, and continued increases in direct-to-consumer vertical sales.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue, net $ 120,546

$ 136,006

$ 500,581

$ 561,599 Cost of goods sold (75,420)

(89,135)

(330,901)

(377,389) Gross profit 45,126

46,871

169,680

184,210 Operating expenses













General and administrative expenses 45,297

40,773

169,692

179,476 Settlement expense 17,000

-

17,000

- Total operating expenses 62,297

40,773

186,692

179,476 Operating (loss) profit (17,171)

6,098

(17,012)

4,734















Other (expense) income













Interest expense (15,484)

(11,709)

(51,294)

(45,263) Other income (expense), net 189

(391)

1,491

707 Total other expense (15,295)

(12,100)

(49,803)

(44,556) Loss before income taxes (32,466)

(6,002)

(66,815)

(39,822) Income tax expense (16,237)

(10,789)

(51,378)

(45,172) Net loss $ (48,703)

$ (16,791)

$ (118,193)

$ (84,994)















Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B stockholders of Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. - basic and diluted $ (0.24)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.58)

$ (0.40) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 202,071

213,329

203,477

212,433



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 16,316

$ 35,166

$ 38,053

$ 73,292 Cash flows from investing activities













Additions to capital assets (6,894)

(5,024)

(26,009)

(22,534) Investments in notes receivable (64)

-

(349)

(600) Collection of notes receivable 82

82

4,427

8,427 Proceeds from sale of assets -

-

27

11 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (2,437)

-

(11,882)

(9,800) Purchases of intangible assets (7,450)

(2,250)

(11,950)

(12,700) Net cash used in investing activities (16,763)

(7,192)

(45,736)

(37,196) Cash flows from financing activities













Proceeds from issuance of debt -

-

72,412

217,413 Repayments of debt (26)

-

(61,988)

(215,786) Debt issuance costs (25)

(535)

(487)

(7,193) Repayments of finance leases (447)

(526)

(1,842)

(892) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 80

-

140

175 Taxes withheld under equity-based compensation plans, net -

(1,187)

-

(6,247) Repurchase of common stock and warrants (731)

(2,751)

(2,311)

(2,751) Payment of contingent consideration -

-

(819)

(4,842) Distributions to non-controlling interests -

-

-

(227) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,149)

(4,999)

5,105

(20,350) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,596)

22,975

(2,578)

15,746 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 87,272

65,279

88,254

72,508 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 85,676

$ 88,254

$ 85,676

$ 88,254



December 31, (in thousands) 2025

2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,676

$ 88,254 Inventory 84,707

89,552 Other current assets 38,566

51,570 Property and equipment, net 382,402

260,461 Operating lease right-of-use assets 47,063

139,067 Intangible assets, net 196,072

205,502 Goodwill 58,453

49,599 Other non-current assets 14,990

16,426 Total Assets $ 907,929

$ 900,431







Current portion of debt, net $ 10,368

$ 72,692 Other current liabilities 98,641

71,849 Long-term debt, net 291,104

214,421 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 60,546

267,221 Finance lease liabilities and other lease financing liabilities, non-current 261,913

20,121 Other non-current liabilities 231,974

182,326 Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (46,617)

71,801 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 907,929

$ 900,431

We define "Adjusted Gross Profit" as gross profit excluding non-cash inventory costs, which include depreciation and amortization included in cost of goods sold, equity-based compensation included in cost of goods sold, and other non-cash inventory adjustments. We define "Adjusted Gross Margin" as Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of net revenue. Our "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP measure used by management that is not defined by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. We define "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue. Management calculates Adjusted EBITDA as the reported net loss, adjusted to exclude: income tax expense, other (income) expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, depreciation and amortization included in cost of goods sold, non-cash inventory adjustments, equity-based compensation, equity-based compensation included in cost of goods sold, start-up costs, start-up costs included in cost of goods sold, transaction-related and other non-recurring expenses, gain or loss on sale of assets, and litigation settlement. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful and useful financial information, as this measure demonstrates the operating performance of the business. The tables below provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP financial measures may be considered in addition to the results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but they should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. The Company's presentation of these financial measures may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures used by other companies. These financial measures are intended to provide additional information to investors regarding the Company's performance.

The following table presents Adjusted Gross Profit for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Gross Profit

$ 45,126

$ 46,871

$ 169,680

$ 184,210 Depreciation and amortization included in cost of goods sold

7,275

8,547

32,484

31,178 Equity-based compensation included in cost of goods sold

315

882

1,946

7,659 Non-cash inventory adjustments(1)

1,979

636

15,862

2,859 Adjusted Gross Profit

$ 54,695

$ 56,936

$ 219,972

$ 225,906 Adjusted Gross Margin

45.4 %

41.9 %

43.9 %

40.2 %

(1) Consists of write-offs of expired products, obsolete packaging, and net realizable value adjustments related to certain inventory items.

The following table presents Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net loss

$ (48,703)

$ (16,791)

$ (118,193)

$ (84,994) Income tax expense

16,237

10,789

51,378

45,172 Other (income) expense, net

(189)

391

(1,491)

(707) Interest expense

15,484

11,709

51,294

45,263 Depreciation and amortization

20,529

17,468

73,530

66,157 Non-cash inventory adjustments(1)

1,979

636

15,862

2,859 Equity-based compensation

487

2,414

3,097

18,480 Start-up costs(2)

4,336

856

13,044

3,185 Transaction-related and other non-recurring expenses(3)

3,885

2,740

12,136

20,746 (Gain) loss on sale of assets

(800)

27

(745)

16 Litigation settlement

17,000

-

17,000

- Adjusted EBITDA

$ 30,245

$ 30,239

$ 116,912

$ 116,177 Adjusted EBITDA Margin

25.1 %

22.2 %

23.4 %

20.7 %

(1) Consists of write-offs of expired products, obsolete packaging, and net realizable value adjustments related to certain inventory items. (2) One-time costs associated with acquiring real estate, obtaining licenses and permits, and other costs incurred before commencement of operations at certain locations, as well as incremental expenses associated with the expansion of activities at our cultivation facilities that are not yet operating at scale, other expenses resulting from delays in regulatory approvals, and other related one-time or non-recurring expenses, as applicable. The three months and year ended December 31, 2025 include $3,162 and $9,855, respectively, of unallocated overhead expenses at certain cultivation facilities resulting from rebalancing of overhead expenses from cost of goods sold to general and administrative expenses based on overhead allocations relative to production output at those locations. (3) Other non-recurring expenses including legal and professional fees associated with litigation matters, potential acquisitions, other regulatory matters, and other reserves or one-time expenses, including certain non-recurring professional fees and severance expenses associated with certain strategic initiatives. The three months and year ended December 31, 2025 each include a benefit of $1,250 related to a consideration adjustment for a prior acquisition and a net benefit of $927 and $647, respectively, related to fair value adjustments associated with acquisition earn-outs. The year ended December 31, 2025 includes approximately $1,100 of expenses associated with term loans that were issued during the year. The year ended December 31, 2024 includes a reserve of $5,447 related to certain amounts associated with a previous transaction, a reserve of $2,083 and a $984 discount that are associated with a long-term receivable, approximately $3,600 of expenses associated with our 2024 debt refinancing, and $630 related to an acquisition earn-out.

