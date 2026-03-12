Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Lithium-Runner? EMP startet entscheidende Engineering-Phase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851022 | ISIN: US5260571048 | Ticker-Symbol: LNN
Tradegate
13.03.26 | 11:05
80,10 Euro
+0,48 % +0,38
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LENNAR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENNAR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,8380,1011:15
79,8380,1011:15
PR Newswire
12.03.2026 22:30 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lennar Corporation: Lennar Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Net earnings per diluted share of $0.93 ($0.88 excluding mark-to-market gains on technology investments)
  • Net earnings of $229 million
  • New orders increased 1% year over year to 18,515 homes
  • Backlog of 15,588 homes with a dollar value of $6.0 billion
  • Deliveries decreased 5% year over year to 16,863 homes
  • Total revenues of $6.6 billion
  • Homebuilding operating earnings of $373 million
    • Gross margin on home sales of 15.2%
    • S,G&A expenses as a % of revenues from home sales of 9.8%
    • Net margin on home sales of 5.3%
  • Financial Services operating earnings of $91 million
  • Multifamily operating earnings of $18 million
  • Lennar Other operating loss of $5 million
  • Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $2.1 billion
  • No outstanding borrowings under the Company's $3.1 billion revolving credit facility
  • Homebuilding debt to total capital of 15.7%
  • Repurchased 2 million shares of Lennar common stock for $237 million

MIAMI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today reported results for its first quarter ended February 28, 2026. First quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2026 were $229 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, compared to first quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2025 of $520 million, or $1.96 per diluted share. Excluding pretax mark-to-market gains of $15 million on technology investments, first quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2026 were $218 million, or $0.88 per diluted share. Excluding pretax mark-to-market losses of $63 million on technology investments, first quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2025 were $567 million or $2.14 per diluted share.

Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lennar, said, "Our first quarter of fiscal year 2026 was defined by the same persistent headwinds that have challenged the housing market for over three years - high mortgage rates, constrained affordability, cautious consumer sentiment, and geopolitical uncertainty, especially now including the recent conflict in Iran. As our results reflect, Lennar remained focused on executing our consistent operating strategy to maintain production and support housing supply, while driving structural improvements across our business."

"During the first quarter, we delivered 16,863 homes, generated 18,515 new orders, and maintained our disciplined, production-first operating strategy. Our average sales price was $374,000, reflecting the continued use of approximately 14% in incentives, along with base price adjustments necessary to sustain volume in a market where affordability remains the defining constraint. Gross margin came in at 15.2%, with SG&A of 9.8%, resulting in a net margin of 5.3%."

"Our strategy has been to actively design around the affordability challenge rather than waiting it out. We have focused on prioritizing volume to create durable scale advantages, delivering that volume at lower prices, and ultimately improving margins. Operationally, our starts pace of 3.4 homes per community per month and sales pace of 3.6 reflect a measured, even-flow approach across our 1,678 active communities. Our cycle time improved to 122 days, our shortest ever, and our inventory turn increased to 2.5 times, reflecting the strength of our land-light model, as well as improved execution across our construction operations and supply chain. Additionally, our construction costs improved just over 2.5% in the first quarter and have decreased 12% over the last two years, even as labor remains constrained and materials face constant pricing pressure."

"In the second quarter, we expect to deliver approximately 20,000 to 21,000 homes with gross margin improving to 15.5% to 16% and SG&A improving to 8.9% to 9.1%, as volume increases and the spring selling season unfolds."

Mr. Miller concluded, "While the broader market remains challenged in the near term, exacerbated by current events, we are continuing to operate with conviction and clarity. The fundamental shortage of housing in America has not been solved - demand is real, deferred, and building. As affordability gradually improves, as rates find a more stable footing, and as the nation begins in earnest to address the regulatory and entitlement barriers that constrain supply, Lennar is extremely well positioned for long-term growth. But, until then, we are building the homes America needs, at the prices the market can absorb, with an operating platform that is continuously improving and becoming more efficient every quarter."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
FIRST QUARTER 2026 COMPARED TO FIRST QUARTER 2025

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales decreased 13% in the first quarter of 2026 to $6.3 billion from $7.2 billion in the first quarter of 2025. Revenues were lower primarily due to an 8% decrease in the average sales price of homes delivered and a 5% decrease in the number of home deliveries. New home deliveries were 16,863 homes in the first quarter of 2026, compared to 17,834 homes in the first quarter of 2025. The average sales price of homes delivered was $374,000 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $408,000 in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in average sales price of homes delivered in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year was primarily due to continued weakness in the market and an increased use of sales incentives offered to homebuyers.

Gross margins on home sales were $951 million, or 15.2%, in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $1.4 billion, or 18.7%, in the first quarter of 2025. During the first quarter of 2026, gross margins decreased primarily due to lower revenue per square foot and higher land costs year over year, which were partially offset by a decrease in construction costs, reflecting the Company's continued focus on cost-saving initiatives.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $617 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $616 million in the first quarter of 2025. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses increased to 9.8% in the first quarter of 2026, from 8.5% in the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to less leverage as a result of lower revenues.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $91 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $143 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in operating earnings was primarily due to lower lock volume and lower profit per locked loan.

Ancillary Businesses

Operating earnings for the Multifamily segment were $18 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a breakeven result in the first quarter of 2025. Operating loss for the Lennar Other segment was $5 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to operating loss of $89 million in the first quarter of 2025. The Lennar Other operating loss for the first quarter of 2026 was primarily due to operating losses, which was partially offset by mark-to-market gains of $15 million on the Company's technology investments. The Lennar Other operating loss for the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to mark-to-market losses of $63 million on the Company's technology investments.

Tax Rate

In the first quarter of 2026 and 2025, the Company had tax provisions of $69 million and $170 million, which resulted in an overall effective income tax rate of 23.1% and 24.6%, respectively. For both periods, the Company's effective income tax rate included state income tax expense and non-deductible executive compensation, partially offset by tax credits. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the prior period was primarily due to a charitable contribution of appreciated stock to the Lennar Foundation.

Share Repurchases

In the first quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 2 million shares of its common stock for $237 million at an average share price of $118.54.

Guidance

The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities for the second quarter of 2026:

New Orders

21,000 - 22,000

Deliveries

20,000 - 21,000

Average Sales Price

$370,000 - $375,000

Gross Margin % on Home Sales

15.5% - 16.0%

SG&A as a % of Home Sales

8.9% - 9.1%

Financial Services Operating Earnings

$100 million - $110 million

About Lennar
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the homebuilding market and other markets in which we participate, as well as our expected results and guidance. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and speak only as of the date made. Important factors that could cause differences between anticipated and actual results include slowdowns in real estate markets in regions where we have significant Homebuilding or Multifamily development activities or own a substantial number of single-family homes for rent; decreased demand for our homes, either for sale or for rent, or Multifamily rental apartments; the potential impact of inflation; the impact of increased cost of mortgage financing for homebuyers, increased or continued high interest rates or increased competition in the mortgage industry; supply shortages and increased costs related to construction materials and labor; changes in trade policy affecting our business, including new or increased tariffs, as well as the potential impact of retaliatory tariffs and other penalties that may impact the cost of raw materials and other goods related to our homebuilding businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign governmental laws, regulations and policies, including retaliatory policies against the United States, that may impact our business operations; cost increases related to real estate taxes and insurance; the effect of increased interest rates with regard to our funds' borrowings or the willingness of the funds to invest in new projects; reductions in the market value of our investments in public companies; natural disasters or catastrophic events for which our insurance may not provide adequate coverage; our inability to successfully execute our strategies, including our land light strategy; problems exercising options to purchase homesites; a decline in the value of the land and home inventories we maintain and resulting possible future writedowns of the carrying value of our real estate assets; the forfeiture of deposits related to land purchase options we decide not to exercise; the potential negative impact to our business from public health issues; labor shortages and/or a decrease in the number of potential homebuyers due to increased enforcement of restrictions on immigration; possible unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; conditions in the capital, credit and financial markets; changes in laws, regulations or the regulatory environment affecting our business; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on January 28, 2026 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A conference call to discuss the Company's first quarter earnings will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, March 13, 2026. The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through the Company's website at investors.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate in the conference call, the call will be archived at investors.lennar.com for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will also be available later that day by calling 203-369-1938 and entering 5723593 as the confirmation number.

###

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Revenues and Operating Information

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



First Quarter


2026


2025

Revenues:




Homebuilding

$ 6,298,563


7,283,870

Financial Services

215,555


277,077

Multifamily

82,499


63,196

Lennar Other

22,859


7,402

Total revenues

$ 6,619,476


7,631,545





Homebuilding operating earnings

$ 373,028


809,273

Financial Services operating earnings

91,313


143,483

Multifamily operating earnings (loss)

17,859


(23)

Lennar Other operating loss

(5,246)


(89,283)

Corporate general and administrative expenses

(157,638)


(147,378)

Charitable foundation contribution

(16,863)


(17,834)

Earnings before income taxes

302,453


698,238

Provision for income taxes

(69,092)


(169,525)

Net earnings (including net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests)

233,361


528,713

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,978


9,187

Net earnings attributable to Lennar

$ 229,383


519,526





Basic and diluted average shares outstanding

244,438


262,733





Basic and diluted earnings per share

$ 0.93


1.96





Supplemental information:




Interest incurred (1)

$ 54,575


31,489





EBIT (2):




Net earnings attributable to Lennar

$ 229,383


519,526

Provision for income taxes

69,092


169,525

Interest expense included in:




Costs of homes and land sold

38,829


28,118

Homebuilding other income, net

3,158


3,528

Total interest expense

41,987


31,646

EBIT

$ 340,462


720,697



(1)

Amount represents interest incurred related to homebuilding debt.

(2)

EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest and taxes. This financial measure has been presented because the Company finds it important and useful in evaluating its performance and believes that it helps readers of the Company's financial statements compare its operations with those of its competitors. Although management finds EBIT to be an important measure in conducting and evaluating the Company's operations, this measure has limitations as an analytical tool as it is not reflective of the actual profitability generated by the Company during the period. Management compensates for the limitations of using EBIT by using this non-GAAP measure only to supplement the Company's GAAP results. Due to the limitations discussed, EBIT should not be viewed in isolation, as it is not a substitute for GAAP measures.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Segment Information

(In thousands)

(unaudited)



First Quarter


2026


2025

Homebuilding revenues:




Sales of homes

$ 6,272,922


7,240,546

Sales of land

15,158


35,326

Other homebuilding

10,483


7,998

Total homebuilding revenues

6,298,563


7,283,870





Homebuilding costs and expenses:




Costs of homes sold

5,321,614


5,888,144

Costs of land sold

31,311


36,077

Selling, general and administrative

617,495


615,739

Total homebuilding costs and expenses

5,970,420


6,539,960

Homebuilding net margins

328,143


743,910

Homebuilding equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities

38,181


35,004

Homebuilding other income, net

6,704


30,359

Homebuilding operating earnings

$ 373,028


809,273





Financial Services revenues

$ 215,555


277,077

Financial Services costs and expenses

124,242


133,594

Financial Services operating earnings

$ 91,313


143,483





Multifamily revenues

$ 82,499


63,196

Multifamily costs and expenses

90,428


73,376

Multifamily equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities and other income (expense), net

25,788


10,157

Multifamily operating earnings (loss)

$ 17,859


(23)





Lennar Other revenues

$ 22,859


7,402

Lennar Other costs and expenses

43,684


23,564

Lennar Other equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other

741


(10,618)

Lennar Other gains (losses) from technology investments

14,838


(62,503)

Lennar Other operating loss

$ (5,246)


(89,283)


LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Summary of Deliveries, New Orders and Backlog

(Dollars in thousands, except average sales price)

(unaudited)


Lennar's reportable homebuilding segments and all other homebuilding operations not required to be reported separately have divisions located in:


East: Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Central: Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee

South Central: Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas

West: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington

Other: Urban divisions



First Quarter


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025

Deliveries:

Homes


Dollar Value


Average Sales Price

East

4,150


4,384


$ 1,583,951


1,696,242


$ 382,000


387,000

Central

3,801


3,956


1,345,033


1,530,193


354,000


387,000

South Central

5,039


4,730


1,160,180


1,160,523


230,000


245,000

West

3,868


4,756


2,251,747


2,888,685


582,000


607,000

Other

5


8


3,884


5,886


777,000


736,000

Total

16,863


17,834


$ 6,344,795


7,281,529


$ 374,000


408,000

Of the total homes delivered listed above, 84 homes with a dollar value of $72 million and an average sales price of $856,000 represent homes from unconsolidated entities for the first quarter 2026, compared to 80 homes with a dollar value of $41 million and an average sales price of $512,000 for the first quarter 2025.



First Quarter


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025

New Orders:

Active Communities


Homes


Dollar Value


Average Sales Price

East

359


341


4,480


4,063


$ 1,711,647


1,561,862


$ 382,000


384,000

Central

452


436


4,592


4,550


1,636,213


1,800,195


356,000


396,000

South Central

429


387


5,005


4,921


1,163,614


1,172,861


232,000


238,000

West

437


418


4,431


4,811


2,622,800


2,888,650


592,000


600,000

Other

1


2


7


10


5,112


7,164


730,000


716,000

Total

1,678


1,584


18,515


18,355


$ 7,139,386


7,430,732


$ 386,000


405,000

Of the total new orders listed above, 71 homes with a dollar value of $31 million and an average sales price of $440,000 represent homes in seven active communities from unconsolidated entities for the first quarter 2026, compared to 101 homes with a dollar value of $60 million and an average sales price of $593,000 in 11 active communities for the first quarter 2025.



First Quarter


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025

Backlog:

Homes


Dollar Value


Average Sales Price

East

5,152


3,038


$ 1,897,184


1,350,594


$ 368,000


445,000

Central

4,263


4,006


1,563,856


1,667,175


367,000


416,000

South Central

3,011


3,027


659,412


725,427


219,000


240,000

West

3,160


3,071


1,919,087


2,021,262


607,000


658,000

Other

2


3


1,228


1,626


614,000


542,000

Total

15,588


13,145


$ 6,040,767


5,766,084


$ 388,000


439,000


Of the total homes in backlog listed above, 66 homes with a backlog dollar value of $45 million and an average sales price of $687,000 represent the backlog from unconsolidated entities at February 28, 2026, compared to 100 homes with a backlog dollar value of $83 million and an average sales price of $827,000 at February 28, 2025.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



February 28, 2026


November 30, 2025

ASSETS




Homebuilding:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,085,384


3,441,324

Restricted cash

27,541


25,930

Receivables, net

960,912


1,002,629

Inventories:




Finished homes and construction in progress

9,547,262


8,822,271

Land and land under development

928,517


1,098,961

Inventory owned

10,475,779


9,921,232

Consolidated inventory not owned

1,646,284


1,696,401

Inventory owned and consolidated inventory not owned

12,122,063


11,617,633

Deposits and pre-acquisition costs on real estate

6,824,948


6,383,633

Investments in unconsolidated entities

1,479,812


1,545,370

Goodwill

3,442,359


3,442,359

Other assets

1,787,517


1,794,378


28,730,536


29,253,256

Financial Services

2,808,039


3,377,413

Multifamily

842,100


902,136

Lennar Other

829,667


897,632

Total assets

$ 33,210,342


34,430,437


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Homebuilding:




Accounts payable

$ 1,737,575


1,812,484

Liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned

1,447,697


1,476,376

Senior notes and other debts payable, net

4,065,459


4,084,686

Other liabilities

2,353,359


2,691,876


9,604,090


10,065,422

Financial Services

1,390,277


2,010,598

Multifamily

88,547


113,361

Lennar Other

95,165


100,447

Total liabilities

11,178,079


12,289,828





Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock

-


-

Class A common stock of $0.10 par value

26,319


26,158

Class B common stock of $0.10 par value

3,660


3,660

Additional paid-in capital

5,993,733


5,909,726

Retained earnings

22,577,374


22,471,471

Treasury stock

(6,727,316)


(6,457,609)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

5,606


6,011

Total stockholders' equity

21,879,376


21,959,417

Noncontrolling interests

152,887


181,192

Total equity

22,032,263


22,140,609

Total liabilities and equity

$ 33,210,342


34,430,437

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)



February 28, 2026


November 30, 2025


February 28, 2025

Homebuilding debt

$ 4,065,459


4,084,686


2,211,272

Stockholders' equity

21,879,376


21,959,417


22,728,038

Total capital

$ 25,944,835


26,044,103


24,939,310

Homebuilding debt to total capital

15.7 %


15.7 %


8.9 %







Homebuilding debt

$ 4,065,459


4,084,686


2,211,272

Less: Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents

2,085,384


3,441,324


2,283,928

Net homebuilding debt

$ 1,980,075


643,362


(72,656)

Net homebuilding debt to total capital (1)

8.3 %


2.8 %


(0.3) %



(1)

Net homebuilding debt to total capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less homebuilding cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity). The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capital is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in homebuilding operations. However, because net homebuilding debt to total capital is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.

Contact:
Diane Bessette
Chief Financial Officer
Lennar Corporation
(305) 229-6419

SOURCE Lennar Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.