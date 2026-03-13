LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Announces Commencement of Preparations for Dual Listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement, today announced that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held on February 13, 2026, resolved to consider the possibility of listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (the "TSE") and to begin the preparations in order to further enhance the Company's corporate value.

Objectives and Background

In October 2025, we listed on the Nasdaq market in the United States, aiming to achieve global expansion with the goal of "delivering high-quality Japanese sports education methods to children around the world and contributing to their future growth. "Building on this foundation and advancing its growth strategy to the next stage, Leifras is now pursuing a dual listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Through this dual listing, Leifras aims to create synergies and maximize shareholder value. Specifically, the Company expects the dual listing to generate strategic benefits including:

Accelerating business growth through enhanced brand recognition:

A TSE listing is expected to further improve the Company's brand recognition and credibility in Japan, strengthen its collaboration with local governments and educational institutions, and thus boost recruitment capabilities. Flexibility in financial strategy:

With access to capital in both US dollars (Nasdaq) and Japanese yen (TSE), Leifras expects to be able to hedge against currency fluctuation risk and accelerate growth investments such as domestic M&A. Expanding the investor base:

By building a multilayered investor base that leverages the unique characteristics of both the Japanese and US markets, Leifras aims to enhance share liquidity and achieve an appropriate market valuation.

Mr. Kiyotaka Ito, the Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer of Leifras, commented, "We are pleased to announce the Board's decision to commence preparations for TSE listing. Following our Nasdaq listing, we have made meaningful progress in strengthening our governance and management foundation in line with public company standards, and we believe now is the right time to prepare for a dual listing on the TSE. Japan is our core operating market, and we expect a TSE listing to further strengthen trust with local communities, support the growth of our sports school business and social business, and enhance our ability to execute growth initiatives. We remain committed to delivering sustainable growth and maximizing value for shareholders over the long term."

Future Outlook

This announcement reflects the Company's preliminary consideration of commencing preparations for a potential listing in Japan and does not constitute a commitment to pursue such listing. No application for listing has been submitted to the TSE or any other regulatory authority, and there can be no assurance that any such application will be submitted, that any listing will be approved by the TSE or other necessary authorities, or that any such listing will occur on any particular timeline or at all. The Company expressly reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, delay, or abandon any plans relating to a potential TSE listing at any time and for any reason, without prior notice. Any determination regarding timing, market classification, offering structure, or other terms of a potential listing remains subject to the Company's ongoing evaluation, market conditions, regulatory requirements, and other factors that the Company may deem relevant.

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2024, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

