HONG KONG, Mar 13, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - uSmart Securities Limited ("uSMART Securities/the Company") is pleased to announce the official opening of its ninth and tenth physical service centres in Tai Wai and Tuen Mun. Within just one year, uSMART Securities has expanded its Hong Kong service network to 12 physical service centres, surpassing industry benchmarks and actively implementing its "Online x Offline" (O2O) community finance strategy. This expansion solidifies its position as the 'No.1 Hong Kong Funded Fintech Brokerage^' and further enhances brand influence.Promoting Accessible Community Financial ServicesThe Tuen Mun branch held a simple yet meaningful opening ceremony today, marking the official commencement of services and a new chapter in the Company's development. Mr. Neo Lee, Executive Director of uSMART Securities, stated: "The opening of the Tai Wai and Tuen Mun branches represent a crucial strategic move in our commitment to local communities and advancing community-oriented services. We focus not only on network coverage but also on connecting with the community, upholding our 'customer-centric' philosophy. By bridging the gap with residents, we are advancing toward our goal of 'seamless coverage across Hong Kong'."(From left to right: Business Development Manager of uSMART Securities, Executive Director of Research Department of uSMART Securities, Executive Director of uSMART Securities, Marketing Director of uSMART Securities and Business Development Director of uSMART Securities)(From left to right: Business Development Manager of uSMART Securities, Executive Director of Research Department of uSMART Securities, Executive Director of uSMART Securities, Marketing Director of uSMART Securities and Business Development Director of uSMART Securities)Comprehensive Coverage Across Hong Kong 18 DistrictsAiming to accelerate the goal of becoming "the Fintech brokerage with the most service centres in Hong Kong," uSMART Securities will open branches in core areas, Kai Tak and Mong Kok in the second quarter. The company is also actively exploring pop-up stores in shopping malls and participating in various exhibition booths. Through multi-channel engagement with customers across different districts, the company aims to refine its regional presence, enabling citizens across all 18 districts to easily access professional and personalized investment and wealth management services, seamlessly integrating financial experiences into daily life.Diversified Investment ProductsAt the opening ceremony, Neo revealed that uSMART Securities has recently obtained a futures trading license and is preparing to launch futures trading services by mid-year. Upon launch, clients will be able to trade futures, including index futures, commodity futures, and currency futures via the uSMART platform. This expansion provides investors with a more comprehensive range of investment products covering long-term, medium-term, and short-term investments, as well as low, medium, and high expected returns, catering to diverse client needs.Futures services will be fully integrated into the existing uSMART APP trading platform, allowing clients to trade US and Hong Kong stocks, futures, ETFs, funds, and discretionary investment products from a single APP. This enables diversified asset allocation, risk management, and wealth enhancement services, allowing clients to utilize capital efficiently and manage investment portfolios flexibly, truly achieving "one-stop wealth management with comprehensive asset allocation."Promoting Investment Education and Enhancing Client InteractionuSMART Securities is also committed to advancing investor education, regularly hosting various online and offline investment seminars and thematic events such as wine tastings and cocktail workshops. These initiatives deepen client engagement and relationships, enhancing customer retention and loyalty.Meanwhile, a new financial channel led by stock commentator and Executive Director of Research, Mr. Dickie Wong, will officially launch next Monday (March 16). Before the market opens and midday close on every Hong Kong stock trading day, a professional team will provide you with real-time analysis of market dynamics and investment opportunity. uSMART Securities aims to foster closer interaction, helping clients refine their practical skills, optimize investment decisions, and build a more comprehensive platform for learning and practice.Expanding Team SizeIn line with rapid business growth, uSMART Securities is actively advancing local talent recruitment and training. The company expects to increase its workforce by 30% over the next two years across areas including branch operations, product design, wealth management, compliance and risk control, and marketing operations. This expansion aims to enhance team scale and professional capabilities, driving steady business growth.Looking ahead, uSMART Securities will continue to optimize trading experiences and strengthen synergies between offline service points and community activities, further solidifying its leading position in financial technology. By combining innovative technology with community networks, the company strives to provide more convenient and personalized wealth management services for investors of all ages and experience levels, promoting the popularization and intelligent development of Hong Kong's financial ecosystem.^'No.1 Hong Kong Funded Fintech Brokerage' is based on TradeGo Cloud data, with uSMART Securities ranking first in monthly transaction volume among local Hong Kong-funded internet brokers for over a year as of February 2026.About uSMART:uSMART Securities is a leading Hong Kong Funded Fintech Brokerage founded in 2018. Over the past eight years, it has pioneered the fusion of technology and finance, offering stocks trading, asset management, and wealth management solutions. Its proprietary platforms, uSMART HK APP and uSMART SG APP, operated by uSMART Securities (Hong Kong) and uSMART Securities (Singapore) respectively. It supports investments in Hong Kong stocks, US stocks, A-shares (via Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Connect), Singapore Stocks, Japan Stocks, UK Stocks, US options, ETFs, Funds, Bonds, Asset Management, Structured Notes, Futures, Crypto, Precious Metals, Gold, and forex. Furthermore, uSMART is equipped with a highly professional research and asset management team that offers asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, institutional business, LPF services, and investment banking, dedicated to serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, corporations, investment institutions, fund companies, and other brokerage firms with comprehensive asset management solutions.