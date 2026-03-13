Sky Quarry Inc. Issues Clarification Regarding New CUSIP Following 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split

WOODS CROSS, UT / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / Sky Quarry Inc. ("Sky Quarry" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Capital Market:SKYQ), an integrated energy solutions company transforming the waste recycling industry, today issued this press release to clarify the new CUSIP number for the Company's shares of Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"), following the previously announced 1-for-8 reverse stock split (the "Reverse Stock Split").

As previously announced on March 5, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved the Reverse Stock Split, which became effective at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 15, 2026, with the Company's Common Stock trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis beginning March 16, 2026, under the existing ticker symbol "SKYQ".

The Company's press release dated March 5, 2026 announcing the Reverse Stock Split inadvertently stated that the new CUSIP number for the Common Stock following the Reverse Stock Split would be 83087C204. The Company wishes to clarify that the correct new CUSIP number for the Common Stock following the Reverse Stock Split is 83087C303. All other information in the original press release remains unchanged.

About Sky Quarry Inc.

Sky Quarry Inc. is an integrated energy solutions company transforming the waste recycling industry. The Company is headquartered in Woods Cross, Utah. For more information, please visit the Company's website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing standards; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025 (as amended), and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

