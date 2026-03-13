KuCoin Launches Stock Index Perpetual Contracts, Expanding 24/7 Cross-Asset Access

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced the launch of its Stock Index Perpetual Contracts, with the first batch of contracts scheduled for listing, including Tesla Index Perpetual Contract (TSLAUSDT) and MicroStrategy Index Perpetual Contract (MSTRUSDT). As traditional finance (TradFi) and crypto infrastructure continue to converge, the new product combines 24/7 trading, micro-contract entry from 1 USDT, and a risk control framework built on institutional-grade pricing, session-aware mark pricing, and EMA-based transition smoothing, offering eligible global users a more continuous, flexible, and risk-conscious tool for cross-asset allocation, while further expanding KuCoin's cross-market derivatives infrastructure under its Trust-First strategy.

As global markets become more interconnected and increasingly event-driven, portfolio management is shifting from single-market participation toward continuous risk management across time zones and asset classes. In traditional equity markets, liquidity conditions can change sharply around market open and close, creating short-term pricing dislocations and increasing the risk of technical liquidations. KuCoin's Stock Index Perpetual Contracts are designed to address that structural limitation by bringing equity-linked derivatives into a crypto-native, always-on trading environment.

Key features include:

24/7 Trading Access - Continuous access to equity-linked contracts beyond traditional market hours.

- Continuous access to equity-linked contracts beyond traditional market hours. Micro-Contract Entry - Positions start from as little as 1 USDT, making participation more accessible to global users.

- Positions start from as little as 1 USDT, making participation more accessible to global users. Institutional-Grade Pricing Framework - Use of institutional-grade reference pricing mechanisms and session-aware mark pricing designed to better reflect underlying market conditions and reduce traders' exposure to volatility across varying liquidity conditions.

- Use of institutional-grade reference pricing mechanisms and session-aware mark pricing designed to better reflect underlying market conditions and reduce traders' exposure to volatility across varying liquidity conditions. EMA-Based Transition Smoothing - A pricing design intended to reduce abrupt dislocations around market open and close.

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, said: "Global capital markets are moving toward a new phase defined by liquidity, real-time risk management, and seamless access. We believe next-generation financial infrastructure must go beyond asset tokenization. It must also provide more reliable pricing, more continuous market access, and more disciplined risk controls. The launch of our Stock Index Perpetual Contracts reflects KuCoin's long-term commitment to supporting the convergence of TradFi and Crypto through infrastructure built on trust."

We will continue refining the product framework, including potential enhancements to pricing methodologies, risk management systems, and liquidity mechanisms, with the objective of supporting stable market operations and user protection. This launch not only expands KuCoin's derivatives offering, but also reflects the core principle of its Trust-First strategy: long-term value in market innovation depends not only on broader asset access, but on the strength of the infrastructure and risk controls that support it.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform delivers innovative digital-asset services, offering access to 1,000+ listed tokens, spot and futures trading, institutional wealth management, and a Web3 wallet.

Recognized by Forbes and Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, underscoring its commitment to top-tier security. With AUSTRAC registration in Australia and a MiCA license in Austria, KuCoin continues expanding its regulated footprint under CEO BC Wong, building a reliable and trusted digital-asset ecosystem.

*Important Notice:

These contracts are synthetic derivative products designed to track the price movements of certain publicly available equity benchmarks. They are stablecoin-settled perpetual derivative contracts and do not represent ownership of any stocks or securities, and no shares will be delivered.

Access to these products may not be available in certain jurisdictions and may be restricted based on applicable laws and platform compliance requirements. Trading derivatives involves significant risk, including the potential loss of your entire margin. If you have any questions, please seek independent advice. Before trading, please review the Terms of Use, Futures Services Terms, and Risk Disclosure Statements (as updated from time to time).

