As part of the collective initiative "Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting" Yacht Club de Monaco welcomes S/Y Simena to the 2026 Day of Exploration 21-24 March 2026

A landmark arrival from ARES Yachts in association with the Yacht Club de Monaco

MONACO, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 21 to 24 March 2026, the Yacht Club de Monaco will host the Day of Exploration, a four-day event that will bring together members of the Explorers Club of New York and the YCM, as well as captains, explorers, scientists, and industry pioneers who are shaping the future of yachting. The Day of Exploration is part of the 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting' collective initiative, which is a long-term vision that positions Monaco as a global platform for innovation, sustainability, and ocean exploration.

The S/Y Simena at the heart of the Explorer Dock

A highlight of this year's Day of Exploration will be the arrival of the S/Y Simena (62m), the latest explorer yacht to be delivered by the renowned Turkish shipyard, ARES Yachts. Following her departure from the shipyard, S/Y Simena will make her first stop in Monaco, where she will berth at the YCM Marina's Explorer Dock on the morning of 22 March. This will be a central feature of the Day of Exploration programme. Designed for exploration and performance, S/Y Simena embodies ARES Yachts's commitment to innovation, craftsmanship and forward-thinking yacht building. Her presence at the Explorer Dock reflects the shared vision of ARES Yachts and the Yacht Club de Monaco: advancing technology, supporting scientific discovery and promoting responsible yachting. Upon arrival, the sailing yacht will be ready to welcome invited guests, coinciding with the official opening of the Explorer Dock. In the afternoon, the yacht will host a select group of guests onboard to follow the private regatta in privileged conditions before returning to her berth. Throughout 23 and 24 March, S/Y Simena will remain at the Explorer Dock, participating in the busy programme. As access to the Explorer Dock is reserved for Explorer Club members, YCM members and captains, private visits may alternatively be arranged at anchor.

From vision to measurable impact

Sunday will conclude with a special moment dedicated to the SEA Index, the environmental benchmarking tool developed by the Yacht Club de Monaco and certified by Lloyd's Register for yachts measuring over 24 metres. S/Y Simena has achieved the SEA Index certification process, reflecting ARES Yachts's commitment to measurable environmental performance and continuous improvement. This will be followed by an exclusive cocktail reception on board Simena for approximately 120 invited guests. The evening is proudly supported by ARES Yachts, The Explorers Club and the Yacht Club de Monaco, united by a shared commitment to advancing exploration, innovation and measurable environmental performance in yachting.

S/Y Simena is in the running for an award

The S/Y Simena has also been nominated for the 6th YCM Explorer Awards by La Belle Classe Superyachts, which will be presented on Tuesday, 24 March in the presence of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, President of the Yacht Club de Monaco. Since 2019, the awards have recognised owners and projects that utilise yachts for exploration, scientific research, technological innovation, and environmental responsibility.

Opening with the next generation

The programme of this Days of Exploration event will open on Saturday 21 March with the Yachting Student Fair, which is dedicated to secondary school pupils, college students and university students who wish to explore career opportunities within the maritime and yachting sectors. The event is open to the public from 10am to 5pm, and is free of charge upon prior registration. It highlights the Yacht Club de Monaco's dedication to education, knowledge sharing, and the long-term development of the industry. This 2026 edition will once again highlight central themes including deep ocean exploration, coral reef preservation and the vital connection between science and yachting. By welcoming innovative yachts such as S/Y Simena, Monaco reinforces its position as a driving force in the evolution of the global yachting industry.

With the arrival of S/Y Simena - a new-generation explorer yacht from ARES Yachts, the 2026 Day of Exploration as a part of Monaco Capital of Advanced Yachting collective initiative promises to be a defining moment celebrating excellence, innovation and the spirit of exploration.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d15485b5-896a-4c6a-9567-eda43e55e7e4