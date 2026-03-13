Montreal, Quebec and Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - CIGO Tracker, a leading fleet intelligence and route optimization platform, today announced the launch of its Smart Capacity Management feature, designed to help delivery-driven businesses automate capacity planning, streamline route creation, and offer customers a smoother, more reliable scheduling experience.

The new capability allows companies to plan deliveries based on real operational capacity instead of static assumptions. By automatically managing available vehicles, delivery zones, and time slots, CIGO Tracker helps fleets maximize utilization while preventing overbooking and inefficient routing.

Automating Capacity Where Manual Planning Falls Short

Many logistics and delivery operations still rely on spreadsheets or rigid rules to manage capacity, often leading to underutilized fleets, last-minute schedule changes, and missed delivery windows.

CIGO Tracker's Smart Capacity Management removes this friction by dynamically allocating capacity across delivery zones and routes. As orders are scheduled, the platform automatically accounts for available vehicles, route density, and delivery constraints to ensure each route remains balanced and achievable.

This automation significantly reduces the need for manual dispatcher adjustments while improving planning accuracy across daily operations.

Smarter Route Planning Built on Real Capacity

Unlike traditional systems that treat capacity as a fixed number, CIGO Tracker continuously evaluates how much work a fleet can realistically handle. Capacity limits are applied directly to route planning, helping businesses avoid overcrowded routes and inefficient truck loads.

As a result, fleet managers gain:

Better vehicle utilization

More predictable delivery timelines

Reduced fuel and labor waste

Fewer empty or partially filled trips

These improvements lead to stronger operational performance without increasing fleet size or workforce.

Better Scheduling Experience for Customers

Smart Capacity Management also improves the customer-facing side of delivery operations. By aligning scheduling options with real-time capacity, businesses can offer customers delivery time slots that are actually feasible.

This creates a smoother scheduling experience with:

Fewer rescheduled deliveries

More accurate delivery promises

Increased customer trust and satisfaction

By connecting internal capacity planning with customer scheduling, CIGO Tracker helps businesses deliver on expectations, literally and operationally.

Driving Efficiency at Scale

As delivery volumes grow, small inefficiencies quickly add up. CIGO Tracker's Capacity Management feature gives operations teams the visibility and control they need to scale confidently without sacrificing efficiency or customer experience.

With automated capacity logic built into its core platform, CIGO Tracker continues to set a new standard for modern fleet intelligence.

About CIGO Tracker

CIGO Tracker is a fleet intelligence and route optimization platform that helps logistics, distribution, and delivery companies operate more efficiently. By combining real-time data with advanced automation, CIGO enables businesses across the U.S. and Canada to improve routing, capacity planning, and delivery performance.

