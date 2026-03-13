Albania's cumulative solar capacity now likely stands between 600 MW and 650 MW, with installations to date led by the utility-scale segment and growing interest from the C&I market.Albania added approximately 180 MW to 210 MW of solar capacity in 2025, according to analysis from Dr. Lorenc Gordani, an energy market and regulatory lawyer and lecturer. Gordani told pv magazine that the estimation, based on market observations and project tracking, brings Albania's total solar capacity to around 600 MW to 650 MW. He explained that the utility-scale market is currently Albania's main engine of ...

