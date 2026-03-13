A new global dataset of 119 energy-sector cyber incidents from 2022-2024 shows EU and BRICS countries, followed by the US, are most affected. Attacks targeted power, oil, gas, and nuclear infrastructure, driven by both financial and political motives, with diverse threat actors involved.Researchers at the University of Belgrade in Serbia have compiled a global dataset of all reported cybersecurity threats and incidents affecting energy infrastructure and have found that European Union and BRICS are the most impacted, followed by the United States. The dataset relates to the 2022-2024 period and ...

