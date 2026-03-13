Agricultural Adjuvants Market worth $5.64 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, The agricultural adjuvants market is projected to reach USD 5.64 billion by 2031 from USD 4.40 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2026 to 2031.

Agricultural Adjuvants Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 4.40 billion

USD 4.40 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 5.64 billion

USD 5.64 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 4.5%

Agricultural Adjuvants Market Trends & Insights:

The agricultural adjuvants market is expected to experience steady growth owing to the demand from farmers for environmentally friendly methods of crop protection. The market growth is also attributed to new microbial and biochemical products entering the market and existing integrated pest management (IPM) systems gaining wider acceptance from farmers. The agricultural industry identifies biopesticides as a highly promising growth sector because farmers now use biological products in their crop protection programs across all major crop categories, including fruits, vegetables, and row crops.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share of 34.6% in 2026.

By adoption stage, the tank-mix segment is expected to register a higher CAGR of 4.7% from 2026 to 2031.

By application, the herbicides segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

By crop type, the cereals and grains segment is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2026 to 2031.

By function, the activator adjuvants segment is estimated to dominate the market.

By formulation, the emulsifiable concentrates segment is estimated to account for a significant market share.

The agricultural adjuvants market is expanding as farmers increasingly focus on enhancing the effectiveness of pesticides. This growth is also driven by the implementation of stricter regulations by government bodies regarding spray drift and environmental safety, as well as the adoption of precision agriculture practices among farmers. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting the use of surfactants, oil concentrates, drift control agents, and water conditioners to maximize the effectiveness of herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides in the agricultural sector through the implementation of integrated crop management systems. The increasing focus of farmers on input optimization and cost-effectiveness is promoting the use of innovative adjuvant technologies that have the ability to increase the droplet deposition and penetration into the crop canopy and rain fastness. Increasing innovation in formulation chemistry and spray application technology is helping to create the opportunity to develop multi-functional and bio-based adjuvants with increased compatibility and stability. With modern agriculture increasingly focusing on productivity and sustainability, the agricultural adjuvants market is likely to continue to be an important and growing part of the global crop protection industry.

Emulsifiable Concentrates Hold Significant Market Share in Formulation Segment

By formulation, emulsifiable concentrates (EC) currently account for a significant market share. Emulsifiable concentrate formulations are largely preferred due to their capacity to mix oil-based ingredients with water evenly, creating stable emulsions that improve spray performance. These formulations increase the spreading, penetration, and absorption of active substances on plant surfaces, making them highly effective herbicides and insecticides. The agricultural adjuvants market is expected to see a rise in demand for effective and multi-functional spray solutions. The compatibility of emulsifiable concentrate adjuvants with a wide range of crop protection agents, as well as their effectiveness in a variety of field conditions, makes them highly sought after. Additionally, they facilitate better canopy coverage and improved rain-fastness than some conventional formulations.

In Adoption Stage Segment, Tank-Mix Adjuvants to Exhibit Fastest Growth

By adoption stage, the tank mix segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate than the in-formulation segment. The direct application of tank-mix adjuvants to the spray mix at the point of application enables farmers to optimize the performance of their spray mixtures. This approach is particularly popular for herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides. Tank-mix adjuvants aid in improving deposition, spreading, penetration, and reducing drift of the spray mixture, while also ensuring compatibility among the various crop protection chemicals used in a single application. These adjuvants are especially valuable in large-scale row crop farming, where efficient resource use is critically important. The rising adoption of precision spraying technology and integrated crop management practices has further increased the demand for tank-mix adjuvants. Their cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and adaptability to various field conditions position them as leaders in the agricultural adjuvants market during this adoption stage.

Europe To Hold Significant Share of Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market

Europe is estimated to account for a significant share of the agricultural adjuvants market. The robust regulatory environment in the European market, which focuses on sustainable pesticide use and environmental protection, fuels the demand for sophisticated adjuvant solutions that enhance spray efficacy and minimize drift. The stringent regulations regarding spray drift, water pollution, and residues further push farmers to use high-performance surfactants, drift control agents, and water-conditioning adjuvants. The well-developed agricultural sector in Europe, especially in France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, promotes regular consumption of agricultural protection products and their respective adjuvants. The rising use of precision farming technology and integrated crop management systems also enhances market growth. Furthermore, the emphasis on bio-based and environmentally compatible formulations is in line with the sustainability objectives of the region. Continuous innovation in the specialty chemical industry and agrochemical industry also makes Europe a prominent driver of technological development and steady growth in the agricultural adjuvants market.

Top Companies in the Agricultural Adjuvants Market

The report profiles key players such as BASF SE, Corteva Agriscience, Croda International plc, Evonik Industries AG, Solvay SA, Nufarm Ltd., DowDuPont (Dow Inc./Corteva heritage), Clariant AG, Huntsman Corporation, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, Wilbur-Ellis Company LLC, Stepan Company, Brandt Consolidated Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., and Adjuvant Plus Inc.

