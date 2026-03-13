LG XD4 Dishwasher: More Than Clean - An Intelligent Upgrade for Ramadan Kitchens

DUBAI, UAE, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics presents the XD4 Dishwasher, a perfect blend of style, convenience, and intelligent cleaning for households preparing to host cherished Ramadan gatherings. With upgraded features that simplify post-meal cleanups, this advanced dishwasher is designed to enhance every aspect of family time and celebrations.

The XD4 Dishwasher introduces several standout innovations showcased in its sleek design. The Auto Open Dry feature ensures optimal drying by releasing steam and opening the door automatically at the end of every cycle, leaving dishes clean and moisture-free with minimal effort. The Sliding Door Panel is crafted for seamless accessibility, making loading and unloading effortless, while the Info Light available only with the Built-In XD4 model glows on the floor during operation, providing a quiet and subtle visual cue when busy hosting gatherings.

LG's hallmark technologies bring effective and reliable cleaning. QuadWash, featuring powerful multi-motion arms, sprays water in multiple directions, ensuring dishes are cleaned thoroughly, even stubbornly stuck-on food. TrueSteam Technology uses steam-based sanitization to remove up to 99.9% of bacteria while reducing water spots, leaving glasses and utensils sparkling clean. EasyRack Plus complements these technologies with flexible shelving configurations to fit utensils, pots, pans, and serving dishes of all sizes, ideal for the variety of dishware needed for Ramadan meals.

Ramadan is a time for family, reflection, and shared traditions, and the XD4 plays a vital role in simplifying kitchen tasks, allowing families to focus on what truly matters. With its whisper-quiet Inverter Direct Drive Motor, this dishwasher preserves the peace of your home during late-night suhoor cleanups and bustling iftar preparations, ensuring high-quality cleaning with minimal noise.

Its eco-friendly design contributes to sustainability during a season grounded in mindfulness and care. Optimized water and energy consumption mean effortless cleaning paired with environmental responsibility, making it perfect for households committed to modern efficiency.

As Ramadan gathers loved ones for meals filled with meaning, LG's XD4 Dishwashers ensure that cleanup is no longer a tedious chore but a thoughtfully integrated part of the experience. With features designed to simplify life, protect the environment, and enhance convenience, LG brings a trusted partner to your kitchen, empowering hosts to create exquisite gatherings without stress.

For more details on LG's dishwasher lineup, visit https://www.lg.com/ae/dishwashers

