Waterproofing Membranes Market worth $51.90 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Waterproofing Membrane Market by Raw Material, Type (Liquid Applied, Sheet Based), Usage (New Construction, Refurbishment), Application (Building Structure, Roofing, Roadways, Waste & Water Management, Walls), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030,' the waterproofing membrane market is projected to grow from USD 38.78 billion in 2025 to USD 51.90 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Waterproofing Membranes Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 38.78 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: 51.90 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 6.0%

Waterproofing Membranes Market Trends & Insights:

Waterproofing membranes function as continuous barrier systems that operate to block water and moisture from entering building structures and infrastructure elements. The membranes function as protective layers which construction teams install on various surfaces including roofs, basements, foundations, tunnels, bridges, and podium decks to shield against water damage, corrosion, mold development, and structural failure. The system divides into two main categories which include sheet membranes that encompass bituminous PVC, TPO, EPDM, and HDPE systems and liquid-applied membranes that contain polyurethane acrylic and cementitious formulations. The system delivers two main benefits which include durable material properties and flexible design features and crack-bridging abilities and long-lasting watertight protection that withstands different weather conditions and loading scenarios.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Liquid-applied membrane is expected to be fastest growing market with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

New construction segment to have largest market share of 65% during forecast period.

Waste & water management to be fastest growing market with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Companies such as Sika AG (Switzerland), Tremco Incorporated (US), GCP Applied Technologies (US), Carlisle Companies (US), Soprema Group (France), Johns Manville (US), BASF SE (Germany), Renolit (Germany), Fosroc (UK), and Mapei (Italy) among others,were identified as some of the star players in the waterproofing membranes market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Elmich, CHRYSO, Saint Gobain Weber, Pidilite Industries, The Dow Chemical Company, GAF, and Henkel Polybit among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

The waterproofing membrane market is projected to grow at a strong 6.0% CAGR, driven by increased demand for waterproofing solutions across construction and renovation activities. Market growth is primarily fueled by two key factors: rising urban development and infrastructure projects in the Asia Pacific, and the growing focus on building durability standards and moisture protection. Additionally, awareness of the cost benefits from advanced waterproofing technologies is boosting adoption. The development of membrane technologies, including liquid-applied systems, hybrid solutions, and sustainable formulations, enables their use in roofing, basements, tunnels, and building applications. The market continues to grow steadily due to increasing renovation work in established markets, the need for buildings to withstand extreme weather, and a general rise in spending on building envelope solutions, which drives revenue across all sectors regions.

The liquid-applied membrane segment has the largest market share in the waterproofing membrane market during the forecast period.

The waterproofing membranes market shows that liquid-applied membranes hold the largest market share because their flexible design allows for use in complex building shapes and various materials during both new construction and restoration projects. Liquid-applied systems form a continuous barrier that prevents leaks through their seamless design, connecting without joints to all existing building materials. The product has achieved global success due to its simple application process and its ability to form strong bonds on various surfaces, including rooftops, balconies, podium decks, basement areas, and building infrastructure. The waterproofing market continues to prioritize liquid-applied membranes as the main industry driver because increasing demand exists for waterproofing solutions that offer extended durability, require minimal maintenance, and meet environmental standards.

'The new construction segment holds the largest share in the waterproofing membrane market during the forecast period'.

The new construction segment holds the dominant market share in the waterproofing membranes market due to ongoing worldwide investments in residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. Emerging economies are experiencing rapid urban growth, while the development of smart cities, transportation networks, and industrial facilities is increasing the demand for waterproofing solutions that architects and builders require during construction. Developers are increasingly specifying advanced membrane systems-such as liquid-applied and thermoplastic sheet membranes-to ensure long-term structural durability, compliance with evolving building codes, and lower lifecycle maintenance costs. The new-build segment continues to hold a revenue advantage over refurbishment activities because waterproofing must be installed at the start of construction for foundations, roofing, and below-grade structures in high-growth areas of Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Europe is expected to be the third-largest market during the forecast period.

Europe ranks as the third-largest market for waterproofing membranes because the region combines established construction standards with effective regulatory systems that enforce building durability and energy efficiency requirements, along with its advanced renovation system. Demand from countries such as Germany, France, the UK, and Italy is growing because these nations need waterproofing upgrades to extend building lifespan while improving thermal efficiency for their existing residential and commercial structures. The adoption of low-VOC recyclable membrane systems, which deliver high performance, is driven by European Union sustainable development regulations and green building programs that encourage eco-friendly practices. Although the European market experiences slower growth compared to Asia-Pacific markets, its strict product requirements, high-end product demand, and the extensive presence of international waterproofing companies enable Europe to maintain a significant share of the global market revenue.

Key Players

The key players in the waterproofing membrane market include Sika AG (Switzerland), Tremco Incorporated (US), GCP Applied Technologies (US), Carlisle Companies (US), Soprema Group (France), Johns Manville (US), BASF SE (Germany), Renolit (Germany), Fosroc (UK), and Mapei (Italy) and others.

