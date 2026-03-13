Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Lithium-Runner? EMP startet entscheidende Engineering-Phase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.03.2026 12:06 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Esaote S.p.A.: Esaote at EAU 2026: Introducing Exclusive PAM Technology to Advance Precision in Urological Imaging

The technology is available on the new MyLabE85 GTS Edition that will be showcased together with the brand new MyLabC30 GTS ultrasound system at the Esaote booth

LONDON, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esaote Group, a leading Italian innovator in medical imaging - ultrasound, dedicated magnetic resonance and medical IT, is reinforcing its position as a leading provider of advanced imaging and guided therapy solutions for urologists at the 41st Annual European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress, currently underway in London (13-16 March 2026).

Prostate Attention Map (PAM), Esaote's new innovative technology dedicated to urology.

Esaote presents its new and innovative technology dedicated to urology: the exclusive Prostate Attention Map (PAM), now available on the new MyLabE85 GTS. Esaote will also present the new MyLabC30 GTS, extending high image quality performance on a portable system that allow to meet different examination settings.

Throughout the Congress, Esaote (Booth N16) is showcasing a comprehensive portfolio designed to support diagnosis precision and intervention guidance in prostate care, with a strong focus on confidence, efficiency and clinical excellence. PAM Technology is at the core of this innovation, offering automatic analysis of prostate mpMRI volumes and identifying suspicious regions of interest, therefore assisting urologists on enhancing target guidance and decision making.

"PAM Technology is fully integrated into Esaote's UroFusion software," said Marta Daniel, Guided Therapy Product and Clinical Solutions Manager at Esaote. "Our UroFusion package is designed to provide focal guidance during prostate targeted biopsies. Thanks to A.I., urologists have a seamless workflow, with similar duration as a standard biopsy exam, while improving confidence and accuracy during their biopsy procedures."

During the congress Esaoteis also actively participating in TP Biopsy and MRI-US Fusion hands-on sessions, guided by internationally recognised specialists and offering attendees the opportunity to experience the latest advances on UroFusion.

Esaote's presence at EAU 2026 - with the introduction of PAM Technology and the launch of two urology dedicated systems - marks a significant expansion of Esaote's Guided Therapy Solutions (GTS) line and highlights the Company's ongoing commitment to empowering urologists with reliable, intelligent and clinically relevant imaging solutions that provide advanced image quality, intuitive interaction and seamless fusion workflows in prostate care.

Esaote Group is a leader in medical imaging (ultrasound, MRI and diagnostic process management software). At the end of 2025, the Group counts 1,300 employees, half of which are based in Italy. With facilities in Genoa and Florence and its own production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote is present in over 100 countries worldwide. www.esaote.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932913/Esaote_PAM.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931806/ESAOTE_Logo.jpg

Esaote Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/esaote-at-eau-2026-introducing-exclusive-pam-technology-to-advance-precision-in-urological-imaging-302712678.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.