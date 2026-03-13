U.S. researchers developed a framework showing that wider spacing between solar PV rows can make agrivoltaic systems economically viable for large-scale mechanized farming. Their simulations in Colorado demonstrated that optimized row spacing maintains crop production while improving combined agricultural and energy revenues.A research team led by the Colorado University has analyzed whether increasing the spacing between PV rows can make agrivoltaic systems economically viable for large-scale mechanized agriculture. "The main contribution of our article is a framework to analyze the economics ...

