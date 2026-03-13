St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from drill hole RM26-01 at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project (the "Project"), located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Project is operated by Rift Minerals Inc. ("Rift") under the option and joint venture agreement announced on October 9, 2025, pursuant to which Anteros may earn up to a 49% interest.

Assay results from selected intervals in RM26-01 have been received from ALS Chemex with sample preparation completed in Thunder Bay and sample analyses in Vancouver. Drill hole RM26-01 located at 356746mE and 5432238mN (NAD83Z16) was drilled at a dip of -87° with an azimuth of 180°. As reported previously, the drill hole intersected discontinuous orthomagmatic sulphide mineralization in the basal cumulate sequence of the Seagull Intrusion between approximately 587 and 608 metres. Analysis for platinum group elements (PGEs) was completed using PGM-ICP24 (50 g fire assay with ICP-AES finish), and base metals using ME-ICP61 (four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish). QA/QC included inserted standards and blanks, which performed within acceptable limits.

Weighted average results using a 0.5 g/t Pt+Pd cutoff include:

7.25 m from 587.00 to 594.25 m grading 1.58 g/t Pt+Pd (0.72 ppm Pt, 0.86 ppm Pd), with 294 ppm Cu and 2168 ppm Ni.

1.00 m from 606.25 to 607.25 m grading 2.27 g/t Pt+Pd (1.02 ppm Pt, 1.25 ppm Pd), with 1660 ppm Cu and 2080 ppm Ni.

Higher-grade subsets using a 1.0 g/t Pt+Pd cutoff include 3.00 m from 591.25 to 594.25 m grading 2.26 g/t Pt+Pd and the 1.00 m interval at 2.27 g/t Pt+Pd noted above. These mineralized intersections approximate true width of the mineralized intervals. These results confirm the presence of PGE mineralization in the basal contact zone, consistent with historical intersections in the area (unverified by Anteros and provided for context only). The mineralization is disseminated to weakly net-textured, hosted in mafic-ultramafic cumulates.

Gas observations have now been recorded in three drill holes to date. In historical hole WM01-08 (2001), pressurized gas was reported with sustained flow observed over an extended period during initial drilling. In RM26-01 (2026), a pressurized gas occurrence was intersected at ~877 m (initial 37 kPa pressure and 500 ppm CO2). Pressure decreased with time and had declined to negligible levels by the time sample canisters were on site, preventing collection of gas. The hole was sealed for monitoring of potential gas recharge. During the recent extension of historical hole WM00-05 to 900 m, minor anomalous CO indications were detected at ~882 m in joints and fractures within Quetico metasedimentary rocks. These were periodic and non-sustained, with no measurable pressure or flow sufficient for sampling at the time. These preliminary gas indications across multiple holes are encouraging and support the presence of gas-bearing structures in the basement rocks beneath the Seagull Intrusion, warranting further targeted evaluation to assess potential composition, volume, and continuity.

Preparations are underway to resume drilling on selected existing historical holes by late April to early May 2026, subject to field conditions. This next phase will leverage historical infrastructure to further test the basal PGE zones and evaluate the gas-bearing structures identified to date in a cost-effective manner.

"The RM26-01 assays confirm PGE mineralization in the basal contact and support continuity with historical intersections, strengthening the critical minerals potential at Seagull," said Trumbull Fisher, CEO of Anteros Metals Inc. "The observation of gas indications in three holes to date, including historical sustained flow in WM01-08, is encouraging and highlights the presence of a gas system that merits continued investigation. We look forward to resuming drilling in the spring to advance both the PGE and gas objectives."

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information in this release relating to the Seagull Project has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Geoff Heggie, P.Geo. (Ontario), a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, independent of Anteros Metals Inc.

ABOUT ANTEROS METALS INC.

Anteros Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing projects in Newfoundland and Labrador and select Canadian jurisdictions, targeting critical minerals relevant to the energy transition.

ABOUT RIFT MINERALS INC.



Rift Minerals Inc. is a private Ontario-based corporation operating the Seagull Project.

