Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Energy (NASDAQ: LITM) ("Snow Lake" or the "Company"), a nuclear fuel cycle company, announces that it will change its name to "Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc.", and will change its trading symbol to "FNUC", effective on Monday, March 16, 2026.

CEO Remarks

"The renaming of our company is another milestone in our strategic transformation and more accurately reflects the ongoing development of our business across multiple sectors of the nuclear fuel cycle," said Frank Wheatley, CEO of the Company.

"With our uranium exploration and development projects in Wyoming and Colorado, together with our investments in uranium enrichment and small modular reactors, we are executing on our long-term strategy to develop capabilities in each of those sectors. We continue to actively explore value-accretive opportunities to expand our footprint into other sectors of the U.S. nuclear fuel cycle."

"In connection with our transformation, we also intend to spin-off our lithium assets into a separate entity in the coming months. This will allow our team to focus entirely on the nuclear fuel cycle while ensuring our lithium assets receive dedicated attention and resources. We look forward to sharing further details with shareholders in due course."

Name Change to Reflect Strategic Transformation

We have completely transformed the Company over the past year, by expanding our assets and investments in multiple sectors of the nuclear fuel cycle.

The recently completed acquisition of Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited provides the Company with one of the largest uranium resource bases in the U.S., together with one of the largest and most prospective uranium exploration projects in the prolific Powder River Basin in Wyoming - the Pine Ridge uranium project. In addition, we now have interests in uranium exploration and development projects in Colorado.

The Company is the largest shareholder of Ubaryon Pty Ltd ("Ubaryon"), developing their next generation uranium enrichment technology, with Urenco Limited as the second largest shareholder of Ubaryon.

The Company also invested in Kadmos Energy Services LLC ("Kadmos Energy"), which is developing small modular light water reactors using existing, proven and licensed technology and supply chains to meet the growing global electricity demand. Kadmos Energy intends to deploy SMRs based on existing technology positioning the Company to pursue SMR deployment on a potentially accelerated timeline relative to emerging reactor designs.

Strategic Priorities for 2026

The Company's strategic priorities for 2026 include:

Advancing its portfolio of U.S. uranium exploration and development projects

Supporting Ubaryon in the development of its uranium enrichment technology

Assisting Kadmos Energy in the deployment of its small modular reactors

Evaluating additional opportunities across the nuclear fuel cycle

Pursuing the planned spin-off of the Company's lithium assets into a separate entity, with further details to be provided in due course

Nasdaq Listing - New Stock Symbol

The Company's common shares will continue to be listed on Nasdaq under the new trading symbol "FNUC" and a new CUSIP number 359134103 has been assigned to its common shares. No action is required by shareholders with respect to either the name change or the stock symbol change.

Planned Lithium Asset Spin-Off

The Company also announces its intention to spin-off its lithium assets into a separate entity in the coming months. The planned spin-off is consistent with the Company's strategic transformation into a focused nuclear fuel cycle company, and is intended to unlock value for shareholders by allowing the lithium assets to be held in a dedicated vehicle with its own management team and growth strategy. Further details regarding the structure, timing and other terms of the proposed spin-off will be provided in due course. The completion of the spin-off will be subject to, among other things, applicable regulatory approvals and such other conditions as may be determined by the Company's board of directors. Readers are cautioned that the final details of the spin-off are still be to be determined and that there can be no certainty that the spin-off will be completed on the terms currently proposed, or at all.

About the Company

The Company is developing a U.S. focused front-end nuclear fuel cycle company through a portfolio of U.S. uranium exploration and development projects in Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah, together with investments in next-generation uranium enrichment and small modular reactors. The Company continues to evaluate value-accretive opportunities in other sectors of the domestic U.S. nuclear fuel cycle. Learn more at www.snowlakeenergy.com.

