Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - Sol Systems, a leading national clean energy developer and independent power producer (IPP), today announced the acquisition of the 330 MWdc Wolf Creek Renewable Energy Center from national solar developer US Solar, further expanding Sol's growing portfolio in Southern Illinois and reinforcing its expertise in developing solar projects on former mine lands.

Located in Saline County, Illinois, the Wolf Creek project sits approximately five miles from Sol's 342 MW-dc Eldorado Solar Project

Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11299/288388_solsystemfig1.jpg

Located in Saline County, Illinois, the Wolf Creek project sits approximately five miles from Sol's 342 MW-dc Eldorado Solar Project and is similarly sited atop a historic subsurface mine - much like Sol's Tilden Solar Project in Randolph County, Illinois. The acquisition reflects Sol's continued commitment to revitalizing legacy energy communities through responsible clean energy development.

"Wolf Creek is a natural extension of our work in Saline County," said Andrew Grin, SVP of M&A and Strategic Partnerships at Sol Systems. "Our team has developed deep experience building on subsurface mine sites and strong relationships within this community. We're honored that US Solar saw our work at Eldorado and Tilden and trusted Sol to carry Wolf Creek forward. That trust reflects the strong alignment between our teams and our shared commitment to responsible, community-focused development and land stewardship."

US Solar originated and advanced the Wolf Creek project through the early stages of development, including land acquisition, permitting, and grid interconnection. The company began outreach to the landowners in December 2021 and worked closely with Saline County officials and stakeholders to advance the project, securing a conditional land use permit in September 2024.

Wolf Creek is part of a portfolio of US Solar projects progressing through the Midcontinent Independent System Operator's (MISO) DPP-2022 interconnection cycle, highlighting the company's continued investment in bringing solar and energy storage projects to market across the Midwest.

The project underscores Sol's strategy of pairing infrastructure investment with local impact. In Saline County, Sol has partnered with local schools, workforce development programs, and community organizations to ensure its projects deliver long-term economic benefits alongside clean energy generation. With Wolf Creek's proximity to Eldorado, Sol is well positioned to leverage local knowledge, workforce partnerships, and community relationships to advance the project efficiently and responsibly.

"Wolf Creek reflects the high-quality development work that defines US Solar's approach - identifying strong sites, building relationships with landowners and communities, and advancing projects through the complex permitting and interconnection process," said Reed Richerson, US Solar President. "Sol Systems has demonstrated leadership in developing complex solar projects in Illinois, particularly on former mine lands. Given their experience at Eldorado and Tilden and their established presence in Saline County, Sol was the right partner to take Wolf Creek into its next phase."

The acquisition builds on the longstanding relationship between Sol Systems and US Solar and reflects shared confidence in project execution, financial structuring, and community engagement.

Sol Systems continues to be a national leader in deploying solar energy on brownfields and former mine lands, transforming previously industrial sites into productive clean energy assets. Through projects like Eldorado, Tilden, and now Wolf Creek, Sol Systems is helping accelerate that transition while honoring the region's energy heritage.

About Sol Systems

Sol Systems is an Independent Power Producer (IPP) committed to building, owning, and managing clean energy infrastructure that benefits local communities. With a multi-GW pipeline, Sol integrates energy storage and grid resiliency solutions to deliver reliable, sustainable power to Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, utilities, and schools. Through strategic partnerships and community reinvestment, Sol ensures clean energy development drives long-term economic and environmental benefits. Founded in 2008 and led by its founder, Sol Systems is dedicated to shaping an energy future we can all believe in.

About US Solar

Founded in 2014, US Solar is a developer, owner, operator, and financier of solar generation and storage projects with a focus on emerging state markets and community solar programs. The company helps utilities, partners, communities and residents expand access to clean energy across the country and save on electric costs. With more than 300 Megawatts of completed projects and over 2 Gigawatts in development or construction, US Solar is trusted nationwide. Visit www.us-solar.com for more.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288388

Source: Sol Systems