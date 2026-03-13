Anzeige
Freitag, 13.03.2026
Der nächste Lithium-Runner? EMP startet entscheidende Engineering-Phase
WKN: A0N9B0 | ISIN: GB00B5ZN1N88
Tradegate
13.03.26 | 10:08
8,500 Euro
-0,58 % -0,050
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
13.03.2026 12:53 Uhr
SEGRO PLC: Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

13 March 2026

SEGRO plc (the Company)

Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

In accordance with paragraphs 6.4.1 and 6.4.3 of the UK Listing Rules and 4.1 of the FCA Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that the following documents have today been sent or otherwise made available to shareholders:

- Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 (2025 Annual Report);

- Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting (2026 AGM Notice); and

- Proxy Form for the 2026 Annual General Meeting (Proxy Form).


These documents are now available to view on SEGRO's website:

- 2025 Annual Report: https://www.segro.com/investors/ara25

- 2026 AGM Notice and Proxy Form: https://www.segro.com/investors/shareholder-information/general-meetings


In accordance with UK Listing Rule 14.3.6, and the Autorité des marchés financiers, the documents will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism where they will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.


Emma Jackman

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 1753 213 533


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ym5xYp1oY5vIx51slstqm5RobWplw5LGmZKdlpZvZp/KbptlmpuXZ8qdZnJolWZm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97010-6168w.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
