SEGRO PLC: Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

13 March 2026



SEGRO plc (the Company)



Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting



In accordance with paragraphs 6.4.1 and 6.4.3 of the UK Listing Rules and 4.1 of the FCA Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that the following documents have today been sent or otherwise made available to shareholders:

- Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 (2025 Annual Report);

- Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting (2026 AGM Notice); and

- Proxy Form for the 2026 Annual General Meeting (Proxy Form).



These documents are now available to view on SEGRO's website:

- 2025 Annual Report: https://www.segro.com/investors/ara25

- 2026 AGM Notice and Proxy Form: https://www.segro.com/investors/shareholder-information/general-meetings



In accordance with UK Listing Rule 14.3.6, and the Autorité des marchés financiers, the documents will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism where they will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.



Emma Jackman

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 1753 213 533



