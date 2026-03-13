Eco Innovation Group, Inc. Provides Update on Kepler GTL Sustainable Aviation Fuel Initiative and Airline Supply Opportunities

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTCID:ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company") today provided a corporate update regarding its previously announced strategic transaction with Kepler GTL Technologies Inc. ("Kepler GTL") and growing commercial engagement from the aviation sector for Sustainable Aviation Fuel ("SAF").

As part of its commercialization planning, Kepler GTL has initiated discussions with several global airlines regarding future supply opportunities for Sustainable Aviation Fuel once production capacity becomes operational. These discussions have included representatives from American Airlines as well as other international carriers, including Virgin Atlantic, Lufthansa, Emirates, and British Airways. The Company believes these ongoing discussions exemplify the rapidly expanding demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuel across the global aviation sector as airlines work to secure reliable long term SAF supply.

The aviation industry has committed to significant reductions in lifecycle carbon emissions over the coming decades, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel is widely viewed as one of the most practical pathways for achieving those targets. SAF can be used within existing aircraft engines and fuel infrastructure without modification, allowing airlines to reduce emissions while continuing to operate existing fleets.

Kepler GTL's proprietary gas to liquids platform is designed to convert stranded or flared natural gas into drop in aviation fuel and ultra clean diesel. A single modular production facility is designed to convert approximately 130 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day into roughly 10,000 barrels per day of synthetic jet fuel and diesel, representing approximately 136 million gallons of fuel annually.

In addition to producing transportation fuels, the process significantly reduces emissions associated with routine natural gas flaring. Engineering models for an initial facility indicate the potential to reduce flaring related emissions by approximately ninety seven percent while removing an estimated three million tons of carbon dioxide from the environment annually.

"Our objective is to position the combined ECOX and Kepler GTL platform at the intersection of two major global trends, the elimination of routine natural gas flaring and the rapidly expanding demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuel," said Richard Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Eco Innovation Group, Inc. "Engagement with major airlines reflects the growing industry recognition that additional scalable SAF production capacity will be required to meet future demand."

Brent Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Kepler GTL Technologies Inc., added, "Airlines around the world are actively seeking reliable and scalable sources of Sustainable Aviation Fuel as part of their decarbonization strategies. Our technology converts an underutilized energy resource into cleaner transportation fuel that can integrate directly into existing aviation fuel systems."

The Company expects to provide additional updates regarding the proposed transaction with Kepler GTL, facility development planning, and commercialization initiatives as progress continues.

To learn more about Kepler GTL's modular gas-to-liquids technology and its potential to convert stranded energy resources into Sustainable Aviation Fuel and other low-carbon fuels, view the company overview presentation here: Kepler GTL Technology Overview

About Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTCID:ECOX) is a Nevada corporation focused on strategic transactions and public market platforms designed to facilitate growth opportunities for operating businesses. ECOX bridges the gap between under-resourced issuers and capital markets access by structuring and supporting share-exchange mergers, public offerings, and other transactions that create pathways for growth and shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the proposed transaction with Kepler GTL, the anticipated structure and timing of such transaction, and the potential benefits of Kepler GTL's patented gas-to-liquids technology, including projected production capacity, anticipated emissions reductions, modular deployment capabilities, commercial scalability, and participation in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including potential acquisitions, audit completion, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, capital structure changes, and future business operations. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the ability to complete due diligence and execute definitive agreements, the ability to consummate the proposed transaction on favorable terms or at all, the commercial viability and regulatory acceptance of Kepler GTL's technology, risks inherent in the gas-to-liquids, renewable energy, and sustainable fuel sectors, regulatory and permitting risks, market adoption rates for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, competitive conditions, access to capital, audit completion, compliance with SEC and exchange requirements, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

ecoinnovations.info@gmail.com

SOURCE: Eco Innovation Group, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/eco-innovation-group-inc.-ecox-provides-update-on-kepler-gtl-sus-1147357