Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - The latest episode of the DesignRush Podcast features Jeff Finkelstein, founder of digital agency Customer Paradigm, explaining why marketing campaigns can fail when website performance and structure prevent visitors from converting.

In the conversation, Finkelstein explains that website performance determines whether visitors become customers. Slow pages, unclear navigation, and systems that can't handle demand can reduce the impact of marketing campaigns.

"Ads are really important, but they're only the first step. If you don't have a good way to catch people and convert that sale, it's just burning money on ad spend," he told DesignRush's Kia Johnson.

In this episode, he discusses:

How website performance affects purchases and advertising costs

How traffic spikes reveal infrastructure weaknesses

How organic search drives sustained visibility

How structure, content clarity, and user expectations influence conversions

He also shares examples from his experience working with large energy providers, manufacturing companies, and enterprise technology organizations.

About Jeff Finkelstein

Jeff Finkelstein is the founder of Customer Paradigm, a Boulder-based interactive marketing agency that helps organizations improve digital performance through eCommerce development, search engine optimization, and web marketing. Through his work, he has supported brands in building stronger online visibility and scalable digital platforms.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

