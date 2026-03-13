Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jason Tong, CPA, CA, CFA, as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Tong brings more than 15 years of experience working with publicly listed companies across the TSX, TSXV, and Nasdaq exchanges, serving in senior financial leadership and advisory roles across the mining, finance, and venture capital sectors. His appointment further strengthens ESGold's executive leadership team as the Company continues to advance its fully permitted Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Québec toward planned production in 2026.

Mr. Tong previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Pathway Capital Ltd., a venture capital firm managing a portfolio of early-stage companies with market capitalizations ranging from approximately $5 million to $100 million. Earlier in his career, he worked as a senior auditor with Deloitte & Touche LLP.

He holds both the Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) designation and the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter.

"Jason joins ESGold at a pivotal stage in the Company's evolution," said Gordon Robb, Chief Executive Officer of ESGold. "As we move from development toward production at Montauban, strengthening the financial leadership and corporate infrastructure of the Company is a critical priority. Jason's experience working with publicly listed companies and his deep understanding of capital markets, financial reporting, and corporate governance make him an excellent addition to our leadership team as we continue building ESGold into a producing mining company."

Mr. Robb added, "We are assembling the operational and financial framework required to support ESGold's next phase of growth, including production, expansion of exploration activities, and continued engagement with the capital markets. Jason's appointment represents another important step in that process."

Mr. Tong commented: "I am pleased to be joining ESGold at such an exciting time in the Company's development. With a fully permitted project, a clear path toward production, and expanding exploration potential at Montauban, ESGold is entering an important stage of growth. I look forward to working with the management team and Board to support the Company's financial strategy as it transitions toward becoming a producing gold and silver company."

The Company announces Mr. Tony Giuliano is no longer with the company. The Company extends its appreciation to Mr. Giuliano for his service and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

AXINO Capital Engagement Disclosures

Further to the Company's previously announced engagement of AXINO Capital GmbH ("AXINO") for investor relations and corporate communications in Europe, the Company provides the following additional disclosures pursuant to the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") Policy 7.3 and will file the requisite CSE forms for this matter. The investor relation activities and promotional activities by AXINO will be conducted by AXINO Capital GmbH, Eugenie-von-Soden-Strasse 24/1, 73728 Esslingen, Germany; email: office@axino.com; telephone: +49 (711) 82097210. AXINO's Managing Director is Wolfgang Seybold and AXINO is an arm's-length service provider to the Company.

Under the 12-month agreement between the Company and AXINO commencing March 1, 2026, AXINO will receive total cash compensation of €60,000, payable €15,000 in advance on March 1, June 1, September 1 and December 1, 2026, plus €500 per press release for German newswire dissemination (if used). The compensation includes no options or other securities-based compensation.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North and South America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction with production anticipated in 2026. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

